Making Nikolaj Ehlers a “Jet for Life” is the Right Decision

With just over a month remaining until NHL Free Agency opens on July 1, Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has quite the list of things to do in terms of keeping the group together after a franchise-best regular season. The top of that list? Nikolaj Ehlers.

Without an immediate extension, Ehlers is hurdling towards free agency, and it’s up to the Jets to convince him to stick around before he gets there.

Given the Limitations, Ehlers’ Impact is Near Impossible to Replace

The Jets losing an impact player like Ehlers would immediately be noticeable. Coming off a season where he recorded 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games, there isn’t exactly a “next man up” who can cover the loss of that production. Couple that with the value he provides on the power play and how his style benefits the Jets’ transition game, you’re looking at a big hole in that lineup.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Firstly, let’s look internally at who the Jets might possibly look at to fill that gap. Spoiler alert: there’s not much to look at.

There was a lot of speculation throughout the season that Brad Lambert was the logical next man up for the Danish speedster, but after taking a step back in his second full professional season, it’s not as clear-cut as that.

Lambert can certainly make up the loss in speed, but it’s the dynamic puck movement from Ehlers that just isn’t there with the 21-year-old Lambert yet. That’s not to say he can’t develop that further, but if you’re looking for a way to make up the loss of someone like Ehlers, it just doesn’t seem like the best option.

For a team looking to push for another playoff run after a second-round loss in 2024-25, you need equal value in that spot or greater value in others. On the NHL roster or in the immediate pipeline, there just isn’t enough skill to make up for what Ehlers brings.

So, naturally, a look at the “Free Agent” board is the next step to see if someone can be brought in as a replacement. While there can be plenty of wishful thinking in that aspect, it’s impossible not to take into account the limitations the Jets may be facing when it comes to courting potential free agents.

When suggesting potential trade targets around the deadline this season, I was met with a lot of doubt in terms of rentals that wouldn’t sign in Winnipeg once the season was done. So, now I’ll use that same logic in this case.

The Jets are hard-pressed when it comes to attracting free agents to the market, which is why losing a home-grown talent like Ehlers would hurt even more. While finding someone with similar production to Ehlers isn’t nearly impossible, convincing someone like that to come to Winnipeg over other options puts the Jets at a disadvantage. Simply put, the Jets just aren’t at the top of the wish list for players who have a choice of where they’re going.

Where the Jets have excelled as of late, however, is convincing the players on their team that Winnipeg is the place to be. They’ve had success in doing so in the cases of Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Neal Pionk, and Alex Iafallo, as they’ve all elected to avoid free agency and re-sign with the Jets. Will they add Ehlers to that list?

Cheveldayoff Seems Eager to Make Ehlers a “Jet for Life”

In their post-season media availabilities, both players and management were quick to express their appreciation for Ehlers both as a player and a teammate. The player lovingly known as “Fly” is certainly wanted back within the confines of the locker room.

Cheveldayoff, who was recently named as a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, echoed the sentiment when updating media on the status of discussions with the Danish forward, mentioning how they had met with his agent recently and are gearing up to make one heck of a pitch. Ideally, from what it sounds like, the Jets want to find a way to bridge any gaps and make Ehlers a “Jet for life” in their next meetings with him and his representation.

Ehlers Silenced Playoff Doubters

For years, the biggest qualm with Ehlers that most had was his lack of playoff production. He never stopped playing his game, but when things tightened up and the best of the best were facing off, some of those shots just didn’t seem to go in. He didn’t waver in how he played, which is why the 2025 postseason felt like his best yet.

Missing the first handful of games, Ehlers made his debut in the first round against the St. Louis Blues and immediately made an impact. When the dust settled on the Jets’ season, he had tallied five goals and seven points in his eight playoff games. His five goals tied Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele for most in the postseason, although he did so in five fewer games.

Silencing the doubt that he fails to show up in the biggest of moments felt like a key turning point in fan perception of the skilled forward, as now it seems as if everyone is on board with ensuring Ehlers sticks around for the foreseeable future. After all, who wouldn’t want a player as dynamic as him? You can’t just find one of those lying around, and the Jets don’t seem to have the time in their window to wait for another to develop.

The Clock is Ticking

With so many priorities either taken care of or within the Jets’ control, the Ehlers situation has them up against the clock. If Ehlers reaches free agency, you can bet there will be a long line of teams looking to best the Jets’ offer. If the Jets want to avoid him walking away from a team that seems to love him so much, they’ve got to roll up their sleeves and find a way to get this done and fast.