Jets Remain a Serious Cup Contender Regardless of Series Loss to Stars

The heartbreak hit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night on multiple levels. They lost Game 6 in overtime, trying to kill a penalty, and Mark Scheifele was the one in the box. Of all the skaters serving the penalty, he was the last one who deserved to be there. Yet, sports can be cruel, and they have been to the Jets for the past decade-plus.

Scheifele played Game 6 with a heavy heart, playing a game just hours after finding out his father had passed away, yet he was the best skater on the Jets. He scored the first goal of the game and was the heart and soul, just like he was all season for this team. Yet, his one mistake, the one time the referees blew the whistle for a penalty, cost the Jets the game and the series to the Dallas Stars.

This series defeat makes it seem like the Jets are far from contention. This season was their best shot, with their record being the best in the NHL and their goaltender playing the best hockey of his career, and they came up short. Now, it looks like they don’t have a path to contention. This series, however, came down to the wire and was closer than many think. It’s why the Jets, after a great season, are closer to the Stanley Cup now than they ever have been.

Stars Had Game-Changers

The real difference in this series was Mikko Rantanen. The Stars had one player who could take over a game and do so in multiple ways, and that’s what he did. His hat trick in the 3-2 Game 1 win set the tone for the series, and the Jets were always playing catch-up from there.

Rantanen ended the series with four goals and three assists to lead the Stars in goals and points. However, that’s not what stood out as the series progressed. Rantanen made the other skaters on the Stars better, and with all eyes on him, the Jets allowed other skaters to find open looks. By the end of the series, he wasn’t finding the back of the net. Instead, his impact was felt in the chess match.

It’s hard to find a skater who can not only take over a game in multiple ways but also make the other skaters on the ice better. Rantanen proved he can win the speed-based game, the physical one, and when he had space to operate, he took advantage. It’s why the Stars, who are headed to the Western Conference Final for the third season in a row, look like the team best suited to go on a Cup run.

May 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) and center Tyler Seguin (91) and left wing Mason Marchment (27) celebrates the game winning goal scored by Harley against the Winnipeg Jets during the overtime period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jets have plenty of good, if not great, players on their roster. Kyle Connor is one of the game’s best scorers, and Scheifele is a great all-around forward. The problem is the Jets don’t have that one skater who can take over a game. They were evenly matched with the Stars in this series, but one team had Rantanen and the other didn’t. It’s what separated the two teams.

It’s why the Jets must make finding a Rantanen for their lineup a top priority. It’s not easy, since there are only so many elite players in the game, and fewer are available in free agency or a trade. That said, the Jets must roll the dice the same way the Florida Panthers did in the 2022 offseason when they acquired Matthew Tkachuk. The move might make them a worse regular-season team, but ultimately, it will set them up for a Cup run.

Stars’ Depth Stepped Up

The Stars, at first glance, look like a top-heavy team, one carried by three or four elite skaters, while there’s a drop-off after that. This series was a reminder that they have depth, and probably some of the best scoring depth in the NHL. They found offense from unexpected sources, and by the end of the series, it wasn’t just Rantanen making an impact.

Mikael Granlund had the Game 4 hat trick that gave the Stars a 3-1 win. The Stars acquired him ahead of the trade deadline to add a spark, and he ended up with five points in the series. Sam Steel and Roope Hintz had two goals and five assists. Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, and Matt Duchene were the three best forwards for the Stars all season, and they combined for only one goal and three assists in the series. It didn’t matter because the depth skaters delivered.

The Jets were carried by depth all season, and it helped them defeat the St. Louis Blues in a back-and-forth seven-game series. Unfortunately, it disappeared against the Stars. Mason Appleton, who nearly averaged an assist per game against the Blues, had one in six games against the Stars. Cole Perfetti, the hero of the previous series, with three goals, including the one in Game 7 that tied the game with seconds left, had one assist. The Jets needed that boost from their second and third line but never got it, coming up just short in a close series.

Thomas Harley & a Two-Way Defense

Thomas Harley stood out in the end and was the final impression of the series, scoring the Game 6 overtime goal. The Stars have defensemen who make a difference in the offensive zone, and in a series where the first and final games of the series were decided by one goal, it allowed the Stars to advance.

The series-winner was scored by Harley, yet his impact was felt well before the puck found him in the slot in overtime. He entered the overtime frame of Game 6 with a goal and four assists, and was opening up the offense from the point all series. Harley was the top player from the defense in the series, but the Stars also got offense from Miro Heiskanen, who only played in three games yet had two assists and helped the team turn defense into instant offense.

The Jets have a great defense, one of the best in the league. They don’t win the Presidents’ Trophy without their defensive unit shutting down opposing offenses. The problem is outside of Josh Morrissey, who had three assists despite battling an injury throughout the playoffs, the Jets lack a scoring presence at the point. It showed as they received zero goals (albeit they got 10 assists) from the blue line in the series.

Why the Jets Are Close

The Jets have a core to build around and are built from the net out. Connor Hellebuyck had a forgettable playoff run, but he’s a goaltender who will get them to the playoffs, and the same can be said about the defense. It’s all about finding the finishing touches in the offseason.

They must make a splash or a blockbuster trade. They must be the team that makes the Rantanen deal, even if it means they’ll likely lose the star player after the season. Artemi Panarin will head to free agency in the 2026 offseason (unless the New York Rangers re-sign him), and he can be traded at the deadline. The Jets would give up a lot for a rental, but he’s that skater who can make a difference in a series, and it’s why they must consider a trade for a player of his caliber.

The other thing they must consider is adding a two-way presence to the blue line. Erik Karlsson isn’t going to make teams better. On the contrary, the Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs in each of the three seasons since acquiring him. However, the Jets have a defense in place where they can bring him in and benefit from his skill at the point, the same way the Carolina Hurricanes take advantage of Brent Burns in their defense.

The Jets might lose Nikolaj Ehlers in the offseason as the winger heads to free agency. It will be tough to replace him, and the offense will take a step back. However, the Jets will come back looking better next season. With the right moves, they’ll be in the Cup conversation, and the recent series will serve as a reminder of what they must do to close the gap.