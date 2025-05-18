3 Flames Targets at 18th Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

The Calgary Flames have been looking to get back into contention for several seasons, and while they just missed out on the playoffs this season, they would like to get back into the hunt for the 2025-26 season. Fans are split down the middle in terms of what they want the team to do this offseason, but as the 2025 NHL Entry Draft approaches, their focus will have to shift toward who they will take in the first round. They currently hold the 18th overall selection in the upcoming draft, and while there are plenty of solid options available, here are three specific targets they could look at.

Kashawn Aitcheson

Kashawn Aitcheson, a left-shot defender from Toronto, Ontario, has been praised for his two-way defensive ability and willingness to play physical. He played the 2024-25 season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he scored 26 goals and added 33 assists for 59 points through 64 games, which comes out to a 0.92 points-per-game average. He stands 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, and has been considered a mid-to-late first-round pick all season.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (Eric Young/CHL)

Adding another defender to their prospect pool would be beneficial, especially with how weak the Flames’ current defensive depth is. I would assume Aitcheson would be heading back to the OHL for the 2025-26 season, barring the best training camp anyone has ever seen, which will help him fine-tune his game as he tries to, eventually, push for an NHL roster spot.

Blake Fiddler

Blake Fiddler is another strong defender who could be a strong selection at 18th overall. He stands 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, and is from Nashville, Tennessee. This season, he played with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and had 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points through 64 games, which comes out to a 0.52 points-per-game average.

Over 127 career games with the Oil Kings, he has scored 15 goals and added 33 assists for 48 points, which comes out to a 0.38 points-per-game average. He has been praised for his defensive ability and could be another future star on the blue line if the Flames decide they want to go with a defender midway through the first round of the draft. Fiddler is also the son of former NHL player Vernon Fiddler.

Ben Kindel

Benjamin “Ben” Kindel is a right-shot forward from Coquitlam, British Columbia, who spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL, where he scored 35 goals and added 64 assists for 99 points through 65 games. Through 134 games with the Hitmen over parts of three seasons, he has scored 50 goals and added 109 assists for 159 points, which comes out to a 1.19 points-per-game average.

The Calgary connection here makes sense, and he has been one of the most entertaining forwards to watch in the 2025 draft class. He has flown up draft boards and has been praised for his natural offensive ability combined with his smooth skating stride, and could be a steal at 18th overall if the Flames are lucky enough that he falls to them in the first round.

The Flames have plenty of options available to them, and could get a future star with their first-round pick this season. These three players should be on their list, though, as all three have the potential to be difference makers if, and when, they make the transition to the professional level.

