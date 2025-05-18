Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Day Preview: Round 2 Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs have done it. They silenced the noise, handled the pressure, and won an elimination game. Down 3-2 in the series after leading 2-0, and just one shot away from going up 3-0, this team could have folded. After a brutal Game 5, it looked like they might. But in Game 6, they showed up. Right from the jump, they were ready, and it showed on both sides of the puck.

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Auston Matthews broke through and scored the biggest goal of his playoff career. Just a few minutes later, veteran Max Pacioretty buried another to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead. In the final five minutes of the game, Joseph Woll and the rest of the team held strong and shut down any push from the Florida Panthers. That secured Woll’s first career playoff shutout, and more importantly, forced a Game 7.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Can the Maple Leafs play the way they did in Game 6 and finally put to rest the idea that this team can’t perform under pressure? Or will they cave under the weight of a Game 7 and cement their place in this city’s history as a group that couldn’t handle the noise? We find out tonight. So, potentially for the last time this season, enjoy the game day preview before puck drop. If we’re lucky, we’ll have more games next week.

Unfortunately, Matthew Knies was hurt in Game 6, and it clearly impacted his play. He stayed in the game and took some shifts, but looked to be in a lot of pain after the first period. Head coach Craig Berube confirmed earlier this morning that Knies will play in Game 7. There was no update on the severity of the injury or whether he’s playing through something more serious, but for now, he’s expected to remain on the top line.

As for Anthony Stolarz, he won’t be on the bench tonight for the Maple Leafs. Aside from spotting him on the ice earlier this week before practice, there hasn’t been any new information on his status. The hope is that if the Maple Leafs advance to the Conference Finals, Stolarz will be healthy enough to rejoin the team.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Playoff Record: 7-5

Series Record: 3-3

Top 5 Scorers:

William Nylander: 6 G, 9 A, 15 P Mitch Marner: 2 G, 11 A, 13 P Auston Matthews: 3 G, 8 A, 11 P Mac Pacioretty: 3 G, 5 A, 8 P John Tavares: 5 G, 2 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 4-2, 2.19 GAA, .901 SV% Joseph Woll: 3-3, 3.28 GAA, .893 SV% Matt Murray: 0-0, 4.41 GAA, .857 SV%

Florida Panthers

Playoff Record: 7-4

Series Record: 3-3

Top 5 Scorers:

Sam Reinhart: 3 G, 7 A, 10 P Sam Bennett: 6 G, 3 A, 9 P Matthew Tkachuk: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Anton Lundell: 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Brad Marchand: 2 G, 7 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Sergei Bobrovsky: 7-4, 2.43 GAA, .898 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Florida Panthers:

Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)

Puck drop is set for 7:30 tonight. The Maple Leafs bounced back in Game 6 with a 2-0 shutout win — and now it’s time for this core to slay the demons and win a Game 7 to advance to the Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

They have a real chance to wipe the slate clean and show this fan base how badly they want it. One game. Sixty minutes. That’s it. Play your best and get the win — and earn that 2002 rematch.