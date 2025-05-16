3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Win Over the Panthers – Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers continued their second-round series last night with the Panthers leading 3–2. The Maple Leafs had their backs against the wall and needed to pull out a victory in order to stay alive, and they did just that. After a scoreless 40 minutes of play, Auston Matthews silenced the doubters and scored his first of the series. That was followed up by a Max Pacioretty redirection to give Toronto a 2–0 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the third.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the rest of the period, the Maple Leafs played stellar defence and helped Joseph Woll collect his first playoff shutout, extending the series to a decisive Game 7. That’s something this team has struggled with in the past. However, if they can play the same way they did last night, they’ll give themselves a very good chance to win the series.

Before we worry about Game 7, let’s talk about how they played last night and highlight a few key takeaways from their 2–0 win.

Woll was Great in Another Elimination Game

After last game, some members of Leafs Nation felt Woll shouldn’t get the start in Game 6. Unfortunately, he was a victim of an all-around poor team effort and took more than his fair share of the blame. The good news is, he has been very good in elimination games during his career. Last night was no different. He shut the door for 60 minutes and showed why he should be trusted between the pipes. According to Sportsnet Stats, they shared Woll’s NHL career when facing elimination. He has a record of 4-1, with a 1.13 goals against average (GAA), .958 save percentage (SV%), has 1 shutout and has faced 28.2 shots per game on average.

In the first period, he didn’t see a ton of action. But in the second, the Panthers pushed hard and had the better of the play. Woll didn’t panic. He stayed focused and made save after save, helping his team weather the storm. By the end of the night, he stopped all 22 Panthers shots and earned his first career playoff shutout, giving the Maple Leafs a real chance to complete the comeback.

Pacioretty Proving His Worth

When the Maple Leafs signed Max Pacioretty to a professional tryout back in training camp, he showed right away that he could be a valuable member of the team. He had a lethal shot that fit well in a bottom-six role. But when he started to build chemistry with William Nylander and John Tavares, fans began to see his true value. He started to forecheck harder, throw big hits, and contribute offensively. Unfortunately, a late-season injury looked like it might ruin his playoff chances.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with center Bobby McMann (74) and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Head coach Craig Berube, however, saw the value in having a veteran like Pacioretty in the lineup. Since drawing back in, he’s been very effective. He scored the series-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators in Round 1, and last night he came through again. Already up by one, the Leafs were looking for an insurance goal to help seal the win. That’s when Pacioretty stepped up and showed why Brad Treliving and the front office were eager to make room for him. He’s a proven playoff performer with eight goals in elimination games, and he could add more in Game 7. He has a chance to be the hero this city, fan base, and team have been missing for years.

Matthews’ Goal the Biggest of His Playoff Career

There wasn’t a player who needed a goal more than Matthews. After Game 5, the talk was loud—questioning whether he shows up when it matters. While that criticism hasn’t always been unfair, he answered it last night. From the opening faceoff, he was engaged. His line had strong shifts with lots of offensive zone time. He and Mitch Marner were two of the best players on the ice, and it finally paid off in the third period.

Marner intercepted a pass at the Panthers’ blue line, carried the puck in, and set up Matthews. He cut to the circle and ripped a signature shot through the five-hole of Sergei Bobrovsky. The look on his face said it all—pure relief. Heading into Game 6, there was so much pressure on him, and he responded with what might be the biggest goal of his playoff career. At least, until he adds another in Game 7 or if he scores in the Conference Finals should they make it there.