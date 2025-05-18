Flames News & Rumors: Marner, Klapka, Backlund & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the Flames are rumoured to be targeting a big free agent this offseason, and Mitch Marner may be the guy. In other news, Adam Klapka had a pair of goals, including an absolute beauty, to help Czechia to an 8-1 win over Kazakhstan at the World Championships. Meanwhile, Mikael Backlund helped contribute to Sweden’s win over France. Last but not least, prospect Andrew Basha is heading to the Memorial Cup.

Marner Could Be Flames’ Offseason Target

The Flames may still be early in their retooling stage, but that may not stop them from going after a big-name free agent this summer. This has been discussed plenty as of late, and is particularly interesting given the situation surrounding Mitch Marner. The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to part ways with the 28-year-old this summer (from ‘Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs’ once-heralded ‘Core Four’ era is slipping away before our eyes’, The Athletic 5/15/25).

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Marner does hit free agency, he will be the best player up for grabs. There have been talks that he could seek as much as $14 million annually, though he may have trouble landing that tag given his struggles in the playoffs. If a deal were able to come closer to the $12 million mark, however, the Flames have more than enough cap space to make it work and should strongly consider going after the highly talented winger.

Klapka Dazzles at Worlds

The rise of Adam Klapka in recent months has been something to watch. The 6-foot-8 forward closed out the season so strongly with the Flames that he’s being looked at as a near lock to earn a roster spot out of training camp next fall. Based on his performance at the World Championship yesterday, it’s only becoming more likely.

Klapka scored two goals in Czechia’s win over Kazakhstan, which included a highlight reel coast-to-coast tally early in the third period. One wasn’t enough for the big man, who then wound up batting a puck in later in the third period to help his team walk away with an 8-1 victory.

Backlund Notches Assist for Sweden

Sweden is having a heck of a World Championship showing, and the play of both Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson has been a big reason why. Andersson has been logging solid minutes on the back end for Sweden, while Backlund is continuing his solid two-way play, which Flames fans have seen on display for roughly a decade.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Backlund was able to get on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win over France, picking up an assist on a goal from a former Flame in Elias Lindholm. With the win, Sweden has improved to a perfect 6-0-0 record, which has them first in Group A standings.

Basha Heading to Memorial Cup

The 2024-25 season has been somewhat of a frustrating one for Andrew Basha, who was limited to just 23 games due to injury. He was able to return recently in the playoffs, however, and played a big role in the Medicine Hat Tigers knocking off the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Final.

Basha had two goals and five points in five playoff outings, which helped the Tigers eliminate the Chiefs in just five games. With the win, the 19-year-old and his Tigers teammates will prepare for the Memorial Cup, which will also feature the London Knights, Rimouski Oceanic, and Moncton Wildcats, who also feature another Flames prospect in Etienne Morin. The tournament will get underway this coming Thursday.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

There isn’t a whole lot else to focus on regarding this Flames team right now, aside from the many representatives they have competing at the World Championship. Aside from that, they do still have three restricted free agents in need of contracts in Connor Zary, Kevin Bahl, and Klapka. It will also be worth monitoring the futures of pending unrestricted free agents, including Dan Vladar, Justin Kirkland, and Joel Hanley.