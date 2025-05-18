Hurricanes Mailbag: Eastern Conference Final, Andersen & Free Agent Targets

We are just two days from Game 1 (May 20) of the Eastern Conference Final for the Carolina Hurricanes. After winning their Round 2 matchup on Thursday, May 15, the Hurricanes have gotten some extra rest and are now back on the ice practicing for the next round of the playoffs. Before that, however, it’s been a while since we’ve done a mailbag for Hurricanes, and hockey fans from us here at The Hockey Writers’ Hurricanes crew. What did the people ask us about the Hurricanes?

“What Do You Think Needs to Happen for the Hurricanes to Reach the [Stanley Cup Final], Regardless of Opponent?” – @TJBennettt37 & @justingiam

This one was asked kind of similarly but worded differently from Tommy Bennett (THW Boston Bruins writer) and Justin Giampietro (THW Philadelphia Flyers writer), so we will combine this question here. The Hurricanes are waiting for the winner of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs series – Game 7 on Sunday night (May 18) – and regardless of the winner, they need to focus on their game. Since the 2009 Eastern Conference Final (ECF) against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have gone three consecutive ECFs without winning a single game (2019 vs the Bruins & 2023 Panthers). Their first objective is to win an ECF game, and their second objective is to make the Stanley Cup Final. The last time they were in the latter was 2006 when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7.

They defeated the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals in five games each in their respective series. One of the big components of that is that they’ve won on the road three times. For teams to be successful in the playoffs, they need to win on the road. The Hurricanes in the regular season went 16-21-4 on the road. That’s a huge difference from their NHL-best 31-9-1 home record. The fact that the Hurricanes have already won three times on the road will go a long way, regardless of whether they play the Maple Leafs or the Panthers. The only difference is whether they will be the home team or not, because the former has a better seed than the Hurricanes.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

Another factor, the special teams for the Hurricanes have been elite this postseason. More importantly, the penalty kill has been rock solid. In 10 games, they’ve killed off 28 of 30 penalties, putting them at 93.3%, which leads all playoff teams. The next best, the Panthers, at 89.5%. Fun note: the Hurricanes have a net penalty kill percentage of 96.7% because of Jordan Martinook’s shorthanded goal in Round 1 against the Devils. The power play is 9-for-32 in the playoffs (28.1%), only behind the Dallas Stars (30.8%) for the remaining teams. If they can score a few more man-advantage goals in the ECF, they will be in good shape to help get over the hump.

The Hurricanes’ depth has come up huge for them as well, especially when only two players have not registered a point yet (William Carrier & Alexander Nikishin). Regarding Nikishin, he’s only played in one game (Game 5) of the playoffs, so he gets a pass. Either way, up and down the roster for the Hurricanes, anyone is capable of scoring. As long as all four lines are rolling, there will be an issue. Another important factor to get over the hump, it’s the guy in the net who’s been clutch all postseason for the Hurricanes.

“Is [Frederik] Andersen’s Success Sustainable?” – Daniel Amoia

Big thanks to fellow THW writer Daniel Amoia (Devils) for this question about netminder Frederik Andersen. Andersen has been on a Conn Smythe run for the Hurricanes after nine starts in the 2025 Playoffs. He has a 7-2 record with a 1.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .937 save percentage (SV%). During Round 2 against the Capitals, he had a 1.20 GAA and a .936 SV% while having a 4-1 record. His 1.36 GAA in the playoffs so far is a career-best. Also, his .937 SV% is only .010% away from tying his career playoff best (.947 SV%) that he had with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 Playoffs. There is no netminder in the playoffs right now who is playing on the level that Andersen is right now.

He limited the second-best scoring team in the Capitals to six goals in the five games of the series. Furthermore, he only allowed two power-play goals the whole series, with one of them coming from Alexander Ovechkin while the Capitals were on a 5v3 two-man advantage. Is his success sustainable? Short answer, yes. We have seen it now for nine starts that he is the most dialed in that he has been in for the playoffs since joining the Hurricanes. That says a ton, especially for him carrying the Hurricanes to the 2023 ECF and then losing every game by one goal. If there is a biggest important factor for the Hurricanes to get over the Round 3 hump and make the Stanley Cup Final, it’s Andersen.

Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes tends goal against Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hurricanes’ captain Jordan Staal said it best about Andersen following the Round 2, Game 5 win: “When Freddie’s in, he’s a stud. He’s been a stud his whole career. You guys always talk about his calmness. He’s a rock that makes things look easy. Tonight, he made some huge saves. I was on the ice for a few of them, like, ‘thank goodness.’ He was able to give us a chance, and that’s all you ask for. He was great all series long, just steady. He’s obviously a huge part of that series win.”

Andersen has been the Danish brick wall for the Hurricanes, and one of the main reasons this team will move on to the Stanley Cup Final, regardless of who they play. His success as of now has proven big for the Hurricanes, and it will carry on because his cool, calm demeanor has kept this team grounded through two rounds of hockey. As long as Andersen keeps this run of play going, there is a solid chance the Hurricanes make the big dance for the first time since 2006.

“Do You Think of All the Potential Moves Carolina Makes, It’ll Be for Another Star Dman? As Is the Goaltending Is Locked up for Another Season and All but One Spot Is Taken Already for Forwards. The Only Gaps Are Who Will Play With Slavin and Nikishin.” – @Erich_K8 & @TylerSmiley10

Just like the first question of the mailbag, this was worded differently in terms of free agent targets, but it still fits well enough to be one answer for both questions. Regarding the defense, I doubt the Hurricanes will turn to the free agent market to bring in another star defenseman. They have Nikishin locked in for 2025-26 before he’s a restricted free agent (RFA) next offseason, while also not offer sheet eligible. Also, they’ve had Scott Morrow up with the Hurricanes for the last couple of months and someone they could turn to full-time next season. He’s entering the final year of this three-year entry-level contract (ELC) which sees him become an RFA next summer. For the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), he had 13 goals and 39 points in 52 games. While in the NHL, he had one goal and six points in 14 games this season for the Hurricanes.

There is a chance that the Hurricanes will turn to Nikishin and Morrow to fill in the slots as Dmitry Orlov and Brent Burns’ contracts expire this offseason as unrestricted free agents (UFA). Does it make sense to have two guys who’ve only played a combined 15 games this season jump right into main roster roles? Yes and no. Yes, because they deserve it and are two of the top five prospects in the system who don’t have much more to prove, more so Morrow with how his season went in the AHL. Regarding Nikishin, his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) numbers speak for themselves, and he did well in his first playoff game in Round 2 to give him more chances for next season.

If, and I mean IF, the Hurricanes do look for a defenseman to bring in, they currently sit with $29.3 million in cap space come July 1. The roster, currently, only needs a top six forward with goaltending locked up and potentially all six defensive spots. More than likely, outside of the one forward position, they will mostly look at depth options. Mainly a 13th forward and seventh defenseman. Maybe they bring back Riley Stillman and Eric Robinson to fill those roles for the depth. They could look at a solid third goaltender to play in the AHL and come up in case of injury. Other than depth, there are not many spots available in the 12 forward and six defensive spots on the main roster.

Related: Carolina Hurricanes’ 3 Stars of Round 2

I can see the Hurricanes mainly looking at the top six position more than anything else, to make that massive splash this upcoming offseason. The two guys I’m looking at are Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers. Boeser will be a UFA this offseason after having 25 goals and 50 points in 75 games for the Vancouver Canucks. It was not a great season for the Canucks overall, and it seems like they probably won’t re-sign Boeser to stay in Western Canada. That said, the way he plays could fit in well for the Hurricanes. He made $6.65 million over the last three seasons and is looking for something north of $8 million for an average annual value (AAV). The Hurricanes will have just a tad over $29 million in cap space next season. They have more than enough to give Boeser somewhere between $8 million to $9.25 million AAV for seven years. Boeser will be 28 years old and could easily slide into the top six for Carolina.

His style of play fits well with the Hurricanes as he’s had over 50 points in each of the last three seasons. Furthermore, he’s had 40 goals and 25 goals over the last two seasons, respectively. He’s not afraid to throw the body and could be someone who will fit the system the Hurricanes have with the puck-hounding mentality. Also, Boeser has had fewer than 18 penalty minutes in the last two seasons. He is always on the ice and could work out well on one of the power-play units. His age, play style, and the cap space could fit both Boeser and the Hurricanes.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Regarding Ehlers, he finished the 2024-25 season with 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games for the Winnipeg Jets. His AAV was $6 million over the last seven seasons, and he will be a UFA this offseason. Ehlers is 29 years old, just one year older than Boeser, and is another guy whose hard-nose two-way play could fit wonderfully for the Hurricanes. He’s had 60-plus points in the last two seasons, along with 24 and 25 goals each season, respectively. The way Ehlers plays embodies how the Hurricanes play, and he is another player who could see a ton of special-teams minutes, either just on the power play or even some on the penalty kill. He had 17 penalty minutes this past season, so just like Boeser, he can be available for the Hurricanes. Like Boeser, his age, play style, and AAV could make it possible for both sides to agree on a deal.

Both guys would be coming from Canada to play in North Carolina and be with a team that’s always making the playoffs more consistently. Also, they will join a team that’s making deep playoff runs each season. Either way, Boeser or Ehlers could be solid additions to the Hurricanes if general manager Eric Tulsky and the front office are looking for top-end top-six guys this offseason. We are a long way off from July 1, but there is something to think about when it comes to loading up this offseason with the limited roster space, given that 98% of the team is already locked in for 2025-26.

Eastern Conference Final Game 1 Tuesday Night

While the Hurricanes are still waiting for the Panthers and Maple Leafs series winner, we know the schedule for the Eastern Conference Final. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, May 20, starting in Raleigh, North Carolina, or Toronto, Ontario. If the Maple Leafs win, the Hurricanes are the road team for Games 1 & 2. If the Panthers win, the Hurricanes will have home ice advantage. All of the games for the seven-game series will start at 8 p.m. Eastern, with it exclusively being on TNT, truTV, and MAX in the United States. It’ll be on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada. Radio for Hurricanes fans will be on 99.9 The Fan.