Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Maple Leafs – 5/18/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their pivotal Game 7 matchup at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 7

7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Panthers projected lineup

Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)

Status report

Rodrigues did not stay out for extra work at the morning skate after missing Games 5 and 6; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the forward is “feeling good” but would not confirm his status.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report

The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same lineup from their 2-0 win in Game 6.

