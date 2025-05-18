Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Maple Leafs – 5/18/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their pivotal Game 7 matchup at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at MAPLE LEAFS (1A)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 7
7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Best-of-7 series tied 3-3
Panthers projected lineup
Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)
Status report
Rodrigues did not stay out for extra work at the morning skate after missing Games 5 and 6; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the forward is “feeling good” but would not confirm his status.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
Status report
The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same lineup from their 2-0 win in Game 6.
