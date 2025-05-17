Brad Marchand Making the Case for Panthers’ Playoff MVP

The Florida Panthers enter a do-or-die situation on Sunday night. After being shut out at home in Game 6, they now have to fly back to Toronto and take on the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the second round.

Regardless of how it ends, one player has made a huge impact on the Panthers’ roster this postseason. That is their trade deadline acquisition in forward Brad Marchand.

Marchand Continues to Make the Maple Leafs Suffer in the Second Round

When he was a Boston Bruin, Marchand and his squad were responsible for eliminating the Maple Leafs multiple times in the first round of the playoffs. And this series, he’s looking to do it all over again. Against Toronto in the second round, he has two goals and five points in seven games. This includes a game-winning overtime goal in Game 3 that would start the team’s three-game winning streak in this series.

Related: The Evolution of Brad Marchand

In 34 playoff games against the Maple Leafs, he has 12 goals, 22 assists, and a plus/minus rating of plus-10. His work of making Toronto fans crazy has not yet stopped.

He’s Been Great in the Playoffs as a Whole

Although Marchand has found more success in this series, he’s had a good postseason overall. Through 11 playoff games, he’s found the back of the net twice and assisted on seven others with a plus-8 rating.

May 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This adds to Marchand’s great career postseason numbers. He now has 58 goals, 89 assists, and a plus-38 rating through 168 playoff appearances. This includes a Stanley Cup back in 2011.

The Team Is Rallying Around Him

Over the last couple of seasons, the team has been responsible for sending Marchand and the Bruins home in the playoffs. But this time, he’s trying to push them to a second Cup, and the team has welcomed his efforts.

“He’s been outstanding for us in the locker room, on the ice as well,” goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said. “He’s a good leader. It’s great to have him on our side. I’ve been competing against him all my life. He’s been scoring on me all the time. It’s great to have him on our side now.” Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky

Along with his efforts, Marchand brings a sense of passion to the lineup and the locker room. This comes from his playstyle, his actions, and his experience.

“He brings so much life to our team,” Verhaeghe said, sitting next to Marchand at the podium. “He’s so energetic. And obviously you see what he does on the ice. He’s such a great player and been around for so long. He’s a player, a performer, and he scores big goals at big moments. He’s done it all, won a Stanley Cup. He brings so much life and energy to our group.” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe

It’s only been three months, and he’s already made himself at home in South Florida. With this lineup, he looks to get his second career Stanley Cup.

Can “The Rat” Keep His Team’s Season Alive?

As previously mentioned, Marchand and his squad are entering Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night for a Game 7. Not only has the team been in this situation before, but he himself is familiar with this scenario. As noted, it’s especially against the Maple Leafs.

Related: Brad Marchand: Hall of Fame Worthy?

In 2013, Marchand got an assist on the game-winning goal in Game 7 against them. In 2018, he scored an empty net goal to close out the series in Game 7 against them. In 2019, the Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs in Game 7 once again. Last playoffs, his team got it done again. To say he lives rent-free in the minds of Toronto fans is an understatement. Considering they’ve also lost six straight Game 7s, it seems like they’re facing their demons once again.

But even if it does not go the same way as history has shown, Marchand’s impact on the Panthers roster will be memorable for years to come, both on and off the ice.