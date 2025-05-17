Flames a Perfect Fit to Land Mitch Marner in Free Agency

Acquiring elite-level talent is no easy feat, something the Calgary Flames organization and its fan base are well aware of. This current Flames team is one that lacks true star talent. While it appears they have one in between the pipes in Dustin Wolf, a true game breaker, particularly up front, is desperately needed.

Related: Flames’ Top 15 Prospects in the Organization

The last players of such calibre the Flames had were Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, both of whom they landed in the draft. That said, drafts are always a crapshoot, as you can never guarantee how a player is going to turn out at the NHL level. Oftentimes, acquiring these players, either in free agency or via trade, is the better option, though star-calibre players don’t become available all too often.

Though the Flames would love to have a first-line centre who can be a game breaker, a winger who can carry the load offensively wouldn’t hurt, either, and, as fate would have it, one appears to be bound for free agency this offseason in Mitch Marner.

Marner has seemingly worn out his welcome with the Toronto Maple Leafs due to his continued struggles in the playoffs. There is a whole different level of pressure that comes from playing in Toronto, particularly for Marner, who happens to be a hometown kid. Assuming he does indeed hit the free agency market this summer, the Flames should be doing everything in their power to get him signed.

Flames Have the Cap Space

It’s not often that players of Marner’s skill and status are available on the free-agent market. Again, it’s not a surefire thing he will, as the Maple Leafs could opt to re-sign him or perhaps trade his rights to another team to work out a deal, though the public consensus is that he will indeed be a free agent as of July 1.

Given Marner’s prolific scoring throughout his career in the regular season, he’s going to make a ton this summer, regardless of which team he ends up going to. Some believe he could net as much as $14 million annually, though that number may end up coming in lower after yet another disappointing playoff showing.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For many teams, especially ones that believe they are ready to compete for a Stanley Cup, signing Marner to the long-term deal he is seeking comes with major risk. In fact, many teams that are currently in their Stanley Cup window simply won’t have enough money to find a fit for him.

That’s why the Flames are such an ideal fit. They not only lack an elite-level talent like Marner, but have an abundance of open cap space thanks to some smooth work from general manager (GM) Craig Conroy. They could give a player like Marner well over $12 million, perhaps even the $14 million some believe he may get, and still come in well below the NHL’s maximum cap space for the 2025-26 season.

Reward Outweighs the Risk

As mentioned already, there is risk when it comes to signing Marner. As elite a producer as he has been throughout the regular season, he tends to become a shell of himself in the playoffs. His 13 goals and 63 points through 69 career playoff outings seem respectable, but those numbers are well below what he produces in the regular season.

Leafs fans will also be the first to tell you that it isn’t just his point production that drops off, but his overall impact. The rather undersized winger is never an overly physical player, but tends to play an even more perimeter game in the postseason. That is a big part of why the Maple Leafs are expected to part ways with him this summer.

What should ease the minds of Flames fans, however, is that switching markets should have a ton of benefit for Marner when it comes to his playoff struggles. While Calgary has a passionate fan base, the noise surrounding the team is far less than the players in Toronto face. The change of scenery, and getting away from his hometown squad, should do a lot to benefit the 28-year-old.

Related: Flames News & Rumors: Rossi, Zary, Wolf & More

Though many in Calgary may still be hesitant, Marner is the type of player who could help fast-track the retooling era, and help turn this team into the true contender fans have been praying to see for many years. Should he indeed hit the free agent market, don’t be surprised to see the Flames make him an offer.