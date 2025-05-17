Blues Prospect Juraj Pekarcik Is Dominating in the QMJHL Playoffs

St. Louis Blues forward prospect Juraj Pekarcik is quietly delivering an outstanding performance for the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Playoffs. The Wildcats have a 3-1 series lead against the Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL Final and are close to closing out the series.

They will now have a spot in the Memorial Cup since the Oceanic is hosting the tournament. Therefore, this year, the finalists of the QMJHL will both make an appearance in the tournament, along with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) winners, the London Knights, and the Western Hockey League (WHL) winners, the Medicine Hat Tigers. Here’s how Pekarcik has contributed to the Wildcats’ success throughout the playoffs so far.

Pekarcik’s Point Production Is Next Level

Pekarcik is a big reason why the Wildcats are doing so well. He has 20 points through 17 playoff games and ranks third in the league in goals with nine. He has four points in his last three games, an excellent production rate for a player not even in the top five in the league in points during the regular season.

If Pekarcik gets a call-up to either the Blues or American Hockey League (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds roster, one thing that would be big to watch is if he will have the same goal-scoring trend at that level. Pekarcik, drafted in the third round (76th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, could be the biggest hidden gem in that Blues draft class.

He has also represented his native Slovakia on the international stage many times, playing with fellow Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky in three World Junior Championship (WJC) tournaments. Pekarcik had seven points through five games in the 2025 WJC tournament, a big difference from the 2024 WJC, when he finished with three points through five games.

A Memorial Cup Appearance Would Be Great for Pekarcik

While the Blues haven’t had a Memorial Cup winner in their system since Zachary Bolduc won it with the Quebec Remparts in 2023, Pekarcik would have the best shot at doing so if the Wildcats defeat the Oceanic and advance to the Memorial Cup.

Zack Bolduc, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Wildcats haven’t won the Gilles-Courteau Trophy, given to the winners of the QMJHL Playoffs, since 2010. The last time they made the Memorial Cup Final was in 2006, but they have never won the title. However, we saw a similar situation with the Remparts when Bolduc was there. Before their Memorial Cup victory, they hadn’t won the QMJHL Playoffs since 1976 and the Memorial Cup since 2006, so this may be a sign that the Blues also know how to pick the players that can make a difference in playoff or title situations.

The Memorial Cup will be tough, as the Wildcats have a lot of tough opponents ahead, with the Knights winning the OHL and the Tigers winning the WHL. Pekarcik must play against Knights goaltender Austin Elliott, who finished with a 2.46 goals-against average (GAA), Tigers goaltender Harrison Meneghin with a 2.34 GAA, and Oceanic goaltender Matis Langevin with a 1.51 GAA, the most in the QMJHL right now. He has a big test ahead and will have to be firing on every chance he can get against these goaltenders.

Pekarcik’s Spot on the Blues When He Is Ready

After the playoffs he’s had, the Blues should consider giving Pekarcik an early call-up to the AHL Thunderbirds to help prepare him for the NHL. He has thrived in just two seasons in the QMJHL, and the Blues could use a versatile forward who can play both wing and center. Pekarcik is signed to an entry-level contract and was invited to the Blues’ training camp last year.