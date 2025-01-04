Blues Might Have Future Superstar in the Prospect Pipeline Right Now

The St. Louis Blues have spent the better part of the past two seasons trying to beef up their prospect pipeline. Despite a refusal to commit to a full rebuild, general manager Doug Armstrong has done a brilliant job in maneuvering the last few drafts.

With the team on the upswing after hiring Jim Montgomery as head coach, it’s important to look to the prospect pipeline right now. They need a third-line center and there could be a prospect ready to go sometime this season. Let’s get into why the Blues might have a future superstar in the pipeline right now.

Dvorsky Has Been Terrific This Season

When the Blues drafted center Dalibor Dvorsky with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, a lot of folks knew how special he could be. This season is his first in the American Hockey League (AHL) and he’s been excellent. It’s impressive to see just how good he is at age 19.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In 27 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, Dvorsky has tallied 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points. He’s tied for second in goals on the team and third in points behind Matt Luff and 2022 third-round pick Aleksanteri Kaskimaki. This all comes after he was clearly too good for junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season where he put up 88 points in 52 games.

Dvorsky was also the heart and soul of the 2025 Slovakian World Junior Championships (WJC) team. Despite a quarterfinal loss to Finland, he was phenomenal. He had five goals and four assists for nine points in five games. In his WJC career, he tallied 20 points in 19 games and only improved with each appearance. Could Dvorsky be an option as the Blues’ third-line center right now? I don’t see why not. It’ll be interesting to see if or when he gets the call-up to the NHL this season.

Snuggerud’s Lethal Shot Will Play

Jimmy Snuggerud was the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 Draft. He is currently playing in his third season at the University of Minnesota, where he’s been a standout star in all three seasons. He’s been as steady as it gets as a college player. The thing that stands out most with him is his shot, which is more than NHL-ready. He could jump into the club’s top six right now and score goals. He scored 42 goals in 79 games in his first two seasons at Minnesota and he has 10 goals in 21 games this season. The expectation is that he’ll sign an entry-level deal with the Blues when the season ends in a few months.

I have zero doubt that Snuggerud’s shot will play at the NHL level. The idea of him playing on a line with Robert Thomas is quite intriguing. He’ll be of use on Montgomery’s power play as well, where the Blues have improved since hiring him as head coach. Similar to Dvorsky, he dominated in his final WJC appearance with five goals in six games and a golden finish for the United States. Snuggerud certainly has the ability to become a lethal scorer at the next level.

Blues’ Prospect Pool Is Healthy

The Blues prospect pool is about as good as it’s been in well over a decade. They ranked 14th in our farm system rankings from September, but I think it looks even stronger right now. I should also mention the likes of forward Otto Stenberg (2023 25th overall) as well as defensemen Adam Jiricek (2024 16th overall) and Theo Lindstein (2023 29th overall) as exciting prospects to watch moving forward. I’d also point to Juraj Pekarcik, Jakub Stancl, Ondrej Kos, Colin Ralph, and Adam Jecho as others to watch in the club’s prospect pool.