Maple Leafs Should Target Canadiens’ Jake Evans to Bolster Centre Depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made it clear they intend to add a centre at or before the 2025 Trade Deadline. While there have been some reports that they would prefer to add a centre with term left on their contract, there are still some options available around the league that could be rentals but could provide value for a playoff run. One of those options could be Montreal Canadiens’ centre Jake Evans, who has one season remaining on his current contract which is worth $1.7 million.

Luckily for the Maple Leafs, his contract is one they could easily fit into their roster without having to move too much out at the deadline. While they continue to utilize their money from injured reserve, it’s possible they could make a deal work with the Habs and not have to worry about moving too much money out as well, assuming the Canadiens are open to retaining some salary.

The Canadiens currently sit at 6th in the Atlantic Division with a 17-17-3 record and 37 points and seem poised to miss the postseason yet again. As they continue through their rebuild, they may consider moving on from their pending unrestricted free agents in hopes of earning draft capital and future assets. Evans, who is 28 years old, has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists for 23 points through 37 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 37 goals and added 78 assists for 115 points through 305 games which comes out to a 0.38 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a strong two-way forward and could provide strength as a bottom-six centre on a contending team.

Jake Evans, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

\With reports surfacing earlier in the season that the Maple Leafs were considering moving John Tavares to the wing, bringing in Evans would allow them to do that. Tavares, who is 34 years old, has done well this season scoring 19 goals and adding 19 assists for 38 points through 38 games, maintaining a point-per-game average. Moving him to the wing to bolster the top-six forward group seems like a smart move, and Evans may be one of the more cost-effective options at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

The Maple Leafs would be smart to try and move money out, despite not having to. If they can somehow move on from Ryan Reaves’ $1.35 million contract, they could fit Evans in without needing the Canadiens to retain any salary, therefore having a chance to drop the asking price for a trade return. If that was something they could find a way to do, likely, they may only have to pay a 2025 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to bring him in. On top of all that, Evans could be a cost-effective option if the Maple Leafs were interested in extending him, as he would likely not ask for a ridiculous salary if he’s given a solid role with the team.

Either way, it seems like a matter of when, not if, the Maple Leafs will make a move to acquire a centre. At the end of the day, they’re going to need to make some additions if they want to make a deep run into the postseason and have a chance at winning their first Stanley Cup since 1967, especially with the injury issues they’ve had to deal with since the season started, and if Auston Matthews continues to deal with a nagging injury.

