Blues’ 2023 Draft Deep Dive: Dalibor Dvorský

The St. Louis Blues selected center Dalibor Dvorský with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. It’s clear that this was an obvious choice for the Blues front office, who haven’t picked this high under general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong.

Central Scouting Ranking (Europe): 3rd / THW Ranking (Horn): 10th

Dvorský was the most obvious choice for the Blues with this pick after the Detroit Red Wings took center Nate Danielson with the ninth pick. He instantly becomes the best true center prospect in their pool. Armstrong was correct to avoid a defenseman with this pick as both David Reinbacher and Dmitri Simashev were already off the board.

A lot of draft experts thought that the Arizona Coyotes could select Dvorský with the sixth overall pick, but they went with Simashev instead. He has been highly thought of throughout his draft year with many expecting him to be off the board before the 10th pick, so the Blues made the right choice with this pick.

Overview: What Dvorský Does Well

Dvorský is viewed as an exceptional two-way center with great defensive instincts. He played the 2022-23 season in the second-tier Swedish pro league HockeyAllsvenskan, appearing in 38 games. He has the ability to create offense with a fantastic shot and underrated passing ability.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

One notable part of Dvorský’s career to this point was his impressive showing as a 17-year-old at the 2023 World Juniors for Slovakia. He figures to be a major part of Slovakia’s team in the 2024 World Juniors and I expect him to impress with another year to grow. In his prospect profile from our own Logan Horn, he praises his offensive ability; “Dvorský already has the frame, creativity, and shot of an NHL player, so growing a bit more in his skating could make him an absolute force for years to come.”

Overview: What Dvorský Needs to Work On

The only true knock on Dvorský is his skating, which can be worked on as he develops. Many within the industry believe that could hold him back from becoming a dynamic offensive player at the NHL level. Several scouts and draft analysts believe he could benefit from speeding his game up to feel comfortable at the NHL’s pace. It’s safe to say that Dvorský could be a terrific NHL player if he improves his skating as he continues to develop.

Scout and Draft Analyst Thoughts

“He is always calling for the puck and his teammates, no matter if he’s in HockeyAllsvenskan, the J20 Nationell, or representing Slovakia, know to move it to him. From there, he will either go for his preference, a quick-release one-timer or patiently move into a better angle for a wrist shot.” Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

“Dvorsky is a versatile forward with hands and offensive smartness that is one of the best in the 2023 draft class. When you combine that with a shot that has both enormous power and accuracy you know you won’t get disappointed when he gets into the offensive zone.” Fredrik Haak, FC Hockey

Dvorský’s Overall Upside

It’ll be exciting to see Dvorský develop over the next couple of years, as he has a ton of upside. I don’t think it will be very long before he makes the jump to the NHL with the Blues. His true upside at the next level is likely a second-line center, which is great for the Blues as their organizational youth and strength at center fall off after Robert Thomas and Nikita Alexandrov. All in all, this was an excellent first pick of the 2023 Draft for Armstrong.