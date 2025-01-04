Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – 1/4/25

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (17-19-1) at CAPITALS (25-10-3)

Noon ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Trocheck and Kreider each is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the sixth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Connor McMichael — Lars Eller

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery shook up the lines at practice Friday; Raddysh moved from the fourth line to the first, McMichael from first-line right wing to third-line center, and Mangiapane moved from the third line to the fourth.

