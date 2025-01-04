Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – 1/4/25

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (17-19-1) at CAPITALS (25-10-3)
Noon ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
Trocheck and Kreider each is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the sixth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Connor McMichael — Lars Eller
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Capitals coach Spencer Carbery shook up the lines at practice Friday; Raddysh moved from the fourth line to the first, McMichael from first-line right wing to third-line center, and Mangiapane moved from the third line to the fourth.
