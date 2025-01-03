Rangers Find Win Column With 2-1 Victory Over the Bruins

After a rough month of December for the New York Rangers, they found their way back into the win column. The Rangers welcomed the Boston Bruins to town and went on to defeat them 2-1. It was a closely contested battle and the goaltending was a bright spot in this matchup.

First Period

The first period had a strong pace to it. It was not the highest event period, but both teams traded chances early. The Rangers opened the scoring on their second shot on goal of the game. After a turnover by Jeremy Swayman, Chris Kreider fed a pass over to Mika Zibanejad. After a shot he fired on net drew a rebound, Reilly Smith made a backhanded attempt that Zibanejad punched home after he found the loose puck. Three minutes later the Rangers added to their lead.

After breaking the puck out of the zone, the Rangers had an odd-man rush and Brett Berard fired a shot past Swayman to make it 2-0. That’s how the period finished, with the Rangers leading 2-0.

Related: Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Rangers – 1/2/25

Despite having the lead, the Bruins were more opportunistic. They held the edge in the shot attempts share (23-14) and had a slight edge in shots on goal (9-7). Both teams did a great job of limiting quality chances in that period.

Second Period

The Bruins started the period strong, having the first three shots on goal. Penalties were finally called, with the Rangers getting a delay of game. It was a chance for the Bruins’ power play to capitalize, but a high-sticking penalty to David Pastrnak led to four-on-four play.

Jonathan Quick, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After the ensuing power plays, the Bruins went to work. With a barrage of chances, Jonathan Quick looked like his vintage self and slammed the door shut. They did not let up, and the Bruins finally got on the board. After good puck cycling in the zone, Pastrnak fed a diagonal pass to Elias Lindholm who wasted no time firing that puck home.

Both teams traded chances and the Quick show on Broadway continued after he robbed Charlie McAvoy with a key blocker save. This period had it all and the Rangers maintained the 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

The Bruins were once again the stronger team during five-on-five play. They held the shot attempts share (24-16) and a slight edge in shots on goal (13-10). It was a much higher event period, with the expected goals share being 1.17-1 in favor of the Bruins.

Third Period

The third period was a scoreless period for both teams, as both goalies did their job in net. Swayman kept his team in the game and Quick was a brick wall at the other end of the ice. The Bruins were once again the stronger team up front and pushed the pace. They could not solve Quick and begin 2025 in defeat.