Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Rangers – 1/2/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (20-15-4) at RANGERS (16-19-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Oliver Wahlstrom

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin , Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Wahlstrom, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace McLaughlin, a forward.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Shesterkin, the Rangers’ No. 1 goalie, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being injured during a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the fifth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20.

