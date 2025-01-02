Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Rangers – 1/2/25

The Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (20-15-4) at RANGERS (16-19-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, SNE, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Oliver Wahlstrom
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin , Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Wahlstrom, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace McLaughlin, a forward.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
Shesterkin, the Rangers’ No. 1 goalie, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being injured during a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Rempe, a forward, will serve the fifth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20.
