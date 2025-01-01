NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about the Edmonton Oilers and a desire to sign defenseman Ty Emberson to an extension. How long will they wait in 2025 to get a deal done? Meanwhile, Trent Frederic was once a player several teams were calling about in trade discussions. Is that still the case since he hasn’t scored since the beginning of December? Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a center, but they’d prefer one with term remaining on their contract.

Oilers Looking to Sign Emberson Quickly

Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas discussed a possible extension between the Oilers and Ty Emberson on the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast and reported that the Oilers intend to talk to the defenseman and get him locked up as quickly as possible. Friedman noted, “..on January 1st, players who have been signed to one-year contracts are eligible to sign extensions. There’s, there’s a few of them, obviously, and one of the ones I’m going to be looking at is Ty Emberson of Edmonton.”

Ty Emberson, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Adding that the Oilers are very aware of how not locking up their players to team-friendly deals bit them this summer (Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway), Friedman explained:

“…after what happened last summer to the Oilers, they’re not going to be taking any chances. So I would not be surprised to see the Oilers and Emberson engage and you and, and work on trying to get something done not long after the first. We’ll see if it happens, but that’s one I’m going to be looking for.”

Trent Frederic’s Value Dropping

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports that Trent Frederic’s trade value out of Boston is dropping. Once a player several teams wanted to talk about well ahead of the trade deadline, his lack of production has taken a number of potential suitors off the board. At the very least, what the Bruins can get in return has cratered.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Jan. 1

Shinzawa writes:

But Frederic, No. 5 on the trade board, is sliding in the wrong direction when it comes to his offensive production. In that department, the No. 29 pick from 2016 has vanished. Frederic has been parked on five goals and six assists since Dec. 7. Frederic has no points in the past nine games. It is his longest scoreless streak since a nine-game skid in 2021. The UFA-to-be is selling himself short on two fronts: an extension with the Bruins and his value in a trade. source – ‘Bruins’ Trent Frederic has gone missing, and it’s sinking his trade value’ -Flutos Shinzawa – The Athletic – 12/31/2024

Interim coach Joe Sacco said that Frederic’s lack of physicality has really hurt his production, which will also hurt his trade value as that was a key reason teams liked what he brought to the table.

Maple Leafs Want a Center With Term

Speaking on The FAN 590, Friedman confirmed Toronto is searching for forward depth ahead of the trade deadline. Specifically, the Leafs are looking for a center with years remaining on their contract versus a rental player who doesn’t. “If they’re going to spend assets on a center, they would prefer it to be someone with term.”

Friedman explained that it’s the number one thing GM Brad Treliving has been looking at all season. He added: