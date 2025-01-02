Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Jets – 1/2/25

by

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (15-17-4) at JETS (27-11-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional skate. … Gibson will make his first start after missing two games with an illness.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)

Status report

DeMelo took part in the morning skate and is expected to play after blocking a shot and leaving in the third period a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Coghlan.

