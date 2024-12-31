Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Ducks – 12/31/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (24-12-3) at DUCKS (14-17-4)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … MacDermid is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past six games.
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Gibson is expected to start after being unavailable the past two games because of illness. … The Ducks returned goalie Calle Clang to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.
