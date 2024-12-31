Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Ducks – 12/31/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (24-12-3) at DUCKS (14-17-4)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … MacDermid is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past six games.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Gibson is expected to start after being unavailable the past two games because of illness. … The Ducks returned goalie Calle Clang to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.

