Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Wild – 12/31/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (11-19-7) at WILD (22-11-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Vinnie Hinostroza — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Jets – 12/30/24
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
- Predators Send Parssinen to Avalanche in Exchange for Pavel
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report
Kaprizov, a forward, has not resumed skating and will miss his third straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Wild Can Get Through This Tough Time With Fun & Detailed Play
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
- Senators Capitalize on Wild Mistakes Take 3-1 Win