Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Wild – 12/31/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (11-19-7) at WILD (22-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Vinnie Hinostroza — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Status report

Kaprizov, a forward, has not resumed skating and will miss his third straight game.

Latest for THW: