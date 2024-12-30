Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Jets – 12/30/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (11-18-7) at JETS (26-10-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Vinnie Hinostroza — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
The Predators recalled Hinostroza, a forward, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate.
