Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Jets – 12/30/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (11-18-7) at JETS (26-10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Vinnie Hinostroza — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

The Predators recalled Hinostroza, a forward, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW: