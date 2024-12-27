Projected Lineups for Blues vs Predators – 12/27/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (11-17-7) at BLUES (16-16-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Justin Barron
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report:
The Predators are expected to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. … Smith, a forward, will miss 4-6 weeks. … McCarron will play after leaving a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday after taking a puck to the face.Svechnikov moved back to the second line during the Hurricanes morning skate Friday after playing left wing on the fourth line in a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Predators Defeat Hurricanes 5-2 in Last Game Before Holiday Break
- Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Predators – 12/23/24
- Predators Defeat Kings 3-2 in Overtime
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)
Status report
Texier is a game-time decision, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. If the forward is out, Saad will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Latest for THW:
- Blues Ride Holloway’s Hat Trick in 4-0 Shutout Over Red Wings
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Red Wings – 12/23/24
- The TJ Oshie Trade Analyzed