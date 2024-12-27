Projected Lineups for Blues vs Predators – 12/27/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (11-17-7) at BLUES (16-16-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Justin Barron

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report:

The Predators are expected to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. … Smith, a forward, will miss 4-6 weeks. … McCarron will play after leaving a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday after taking a puck to the face.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)

Status report

Texier is a game-time decision, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. If the forward is out, Saad will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

