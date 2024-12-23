Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Red Wings – 12/23/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (15-16-4) at RED WINGS (13-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET
Blues projected lineup
Alexandre Texier — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph – Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report:
Texier and Neighbours are expected to switch lines; Texier played on the third line and Neighbours the top line in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Christian Fischer — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Justin Holl — Moritz Seider
William Lagesson — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body), Ben Chiarot (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he expects Edvinsson to return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday; the defenseman will miss his third straight game. … Chiarot will be re-evaluated after the holiday break; the defenseman left after the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
