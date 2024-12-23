Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Red Wings – 12/23/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Blues projected lineup

Alexandre Texier — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph – Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report:

Texier and Neighbours are expected to switch lines; Texier played on the third line and Neighbours the top line in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday.

More from THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Christian Fischer — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Justin Holl — Moritz Seider

William Lagesson — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body), Ben Chiarot (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he expects Edvinsson to return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday; the defenseman will miss his third straight game. … Chiarot will be re-evaluated after the holiday break; the defenseman left after the second period of a 5-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

More from THW: