Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Islanders – 12/23/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-19-4) at ISLANDERS (13-14-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs — Jiri Kulich — Zach Benson

Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report:

Dahlin will return after missing a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday because of back spasms; he had returned from a seven-game absence with the same injury in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Quinn is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch at Boston.

More from THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

More from THW: