Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Islanders – 12/23/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-19-4) at ISLANDERS (13-14-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs — Jiri Kulich — Zach Benson
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report:
Dahlin will return after missing a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday because of back spasms; he had returned from a seven-game absence with the same injury in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Quinn is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch at Boston.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
