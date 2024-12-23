Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Islanders – 12/23/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-19-4) at ISLANDERS (13-14-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs — Jiri Kulich — Zach Benson
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report:

Dahlin will return after missing a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday because of back spasms; he had returned from a seven-game absence with the same injury in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Quinn is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch at Boston.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

