NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, several members of the Vancouver Canucks addressed the rumors of a rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, including Pettersson. Meanwhile, might the Buffalo Sabres consider bringing in a veteran executive to help Kevyn Adams as GM? Finally, Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Craig Berube offered another injury status update on Auston Matthews. If it’s a lingering issue, should the Leafs look to make a move?

The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with reports of a lingering rift between star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, raising concerns about leadership and team chemistry. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the tension, believed to have been resolved last season, has resurfaced. It’s now bleeding into their play on the ice, which the organization can’t have.

Friedman revealed that the situation has begun affecting not only Miller and Pettersson’s on-ice play but also the coaching staff and front office. Management remains hopeful the two can move forward professionally, especially given their importance to the Canucks’ success.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson, however, denied the rumors, calling the reports “people making s— it” and abruptly ending his post-game media availability.

While the Canucks prefer to keep both players as long-term pieces, Friedman believes that if the relationship cannot be mended, changes may be inevitable. Coach Rick Tocchet reportedly told both players that they don’t need to be best friends but must maintain a professional relationship.

For now, the Canucks’ management will closely monitor whether Miller and Pettersson can put differences aside and refocus on hockey.

Insider Suggests Buffalo Sabres Need Veteran Leadership to End Struggles

Buffalo Sabres’ ongoing struggles have raised concerns, with the team winless in their last 12 games. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun appeared on SportsCenter and offered up an idea that might help the organization get on the right track as they try to build a roster that improves and doesn’t regress or spin its wheels.

LeBrun said the Sabres need strong leadership and suggested the franchise might benefit from adding some help to the current management team, specifically a veteran general manager to work alongside Kevyn Adams. Adams seems to have lost the plot in Buffalo, and the decisions he’s been making haven’t panned out.

The situation got more attention when Sabres owner Terry Pegula flew to Montreal to meet with the team, only for the Sabres to follow up with a crushing 6-1 loss. With the Sabres’ performance falling short of expectations, changes may be necessary.

When asked about Auston Matthews’ timeline for return on Saturday, Craig Berube replied, “I’m not a doctor.” He hoped that Matthews would take advantage of the upcoming break to rest and recover. Though brief, Berube’s response has to be slightly concerning for the Leafs, who just not long ago said Matthews was “fighting through” his issues.

Berube is doing his best to manage several questions about Matthews’ status without having much in the way of details to give. The hope is that this issue isn’t long-term. But, as the holidays approach and the Leafs lost a stinker to the New York Islanders, there is clearly concern.

If the issue is long-term, our own Jesse Courville-Lynch suggests the Maple Leafs should target Dylan Cozens from the Sabres. He writes, “The Sabres have been struggling this season, and it seems like it’s a matter of time before they decide to start making moves to shake up their roster, and the Maple Leafs should take advantage.”