Can the Maple Leafs Contend Without Matthews?

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ recent 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders reminded the team of their ongoing challenge with Auston Matthews‘ injury. What was expected to be a minor setback has now lingered for over three months, and the uncertainty surrounding Matthews’ recovery has left the player and the team wondering what’s next. As the Maple Leafs continue their pursuit of a strong playoff position, Matthews’ health may be the key factor in their postseason aspirations.

Reviewing the Matthews’ Injury Situation

Matthews’ injury began during training camp, with reports indicating that an upper-body issue has been bothering him since the preseason. Despite the team’s best efforts to manage the injury — from playing through it to a month-long rest period — Matthews has not been able to recover fully. The team even sent him to Germany to consult a specialist, but the injury persists. With nearly half of the season behind him, Matthews still doesn’t appear to be at 100%, raising concerns about his long-term health and availability.

The Maple Leafs’ reliance on Matthews, widely regarded as one of the best players in the league, is undeniable. His offensive production and leadership are key to the team’s success, and his absence has forced others to step up. However, with the postseason looming, the biggest question is: what happens if Matthews can’t get healthy in time?

The Impact of Matthews’ Injury on the Maple Leafs

In Matthews’ absence, the team has been fortunate to have players like William Nylander and Mitch Marner rising to the challenge. Nylander, in particular, has been exceptional. He scored two goals in the loss to the Islanders and has been a consistent force offensively. With Matthews sidelined, Nylander is now hunting for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. He’s just one goal behind Leon Draisaitl in the NHL’s top-scorer race. Nylander’s play is one of the bright spots for the Maple Leafs this season, and he has proven that he can carry the load when necessary.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner has stepped up in a big way, continuing to contribute offensively and defensively. With 35 assists, Marner is tied for second in the league in that category, and he’s on pace to hit 84 assists this season. This is a feat only Doug Gilmour has achieved in Maple Leafs’ history. His playmaking abilities and ability to disrupt opposing teams without the puck make him a crucial part of the Leafs’ success.

Despite the strong play of these key players, Matthews’ absence remains a significant hole in the lineup. The team has managed to stay competitive in his absence, but the postseason is a different beast. While the regular season provides some leeway, the Maple Leafs’ ultimate goal is to contend for a Stanley Cup. That goal is far more achievable with a fully healthy Matthews.

What’s at Stake for the Maple Leafs?

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Maple Leafs. As the regular season progresses, the team must balance the need to remain competitive with the imperative to protect Matthews’ long-term health. Although, as noted, the Maple Leafs have shown they can win without Matthews, they will need him at his best when the playoffs arrive.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Its postseason performance has always judged Toronto, and Matthews is the player who can tip the scales in the team’s favor. His ability to produce in high-pressure situations is unmatched, and his presence on the ice improves the entire team. The question is whether the team can afford to let him continue to play through the injury or if the risk of further damage outweighs the potential benefit of his presence in the lineup.

Given the extended nature of Matthews’ injury, do the Maple Leafs need to consider more drastic measures? Continued rest could help, but would the team also consider the possibility of surgery if no other way to address the injury is available? The focus should be on getting Matthews fully healthy for the postseason, as the team’s ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup, not just make it through the regular season.

The Maple Leafs’ depth is a testament to their ability to stay competitive. However, no amount of regular-season success will matter if Matthews isn’t healthy when the playoffs roll around. The organization must prioritize his recovery, even if it means sacrificing some short-term gains for long-term health.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs and Their Season

As the Maple Leafs continue their season, their fortunes will be linked to Matthews’s health. While the team has done an admirable job of staying competitive in his absence, the real test will come in the postseason. If Matthews can’t get healthy, the Leafs’ chances of making a deep playoff run could be significantly diminished.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs must make the right call regarding Matthews’ future—even if it means more rest or potentially surgery. The team’s success will depend on Matthews being healthy when the lights are brightest, and the organization hopes to find a way to get him back to full strength for the most important games of the season.

So far, the organization has been mum on Matthews’s real deal. However, his absence makes thinking fans wonder what’s up with the Maple Leafs captain. Right now, only insiders seem to know.