5 Players the Sabres Should Trade For

Heading into the season, the Buffalo Sabres faced a clear expectation: make the playoffs. Their young and ascending team is loaded with talent and potential, led by a promising core that includes Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power. With a solid foundation, the Sabres are steadily moving closer to becoming legitimate contenders. However, breaking their playoff drought will require some key roster improvements.

To take the next step, the Sabres may need to add veteran leadership, reinforce their defensive corps, or acquire a game-changing forward. The trade market presents a prime opportunity to address these areas and accelerate the team’s progress. With the holiday roster freeze—no trades can occur from Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. to Dec. 28 at 12:01 a.m.—this is the perfect time to evaluate potential targets. Here are five players the Sabres should consider pursuing once the roster freeze lifts.

Brandon Saad

Brandon Saad, a 32-year-old left winger, has spent the last 3.5 seasons with the St. Louis Blues. According to multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Blues are exploring trade options for the veteran forward. Saad has recorded 10 points (four goals and six assists) in 30 games this season, and his advanced metrics place him in the 17th percentile offensively and 46th percentile defensively.

Saad is under contract through the 2025-26 season with a $4.5 million cap hit and holds a no-trade clause this season. However, per Friedman, Saad is reportedly open to waiving his no-trade clause for most teams. Once his contract expires, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Acquiring Saad would be a low-risk move for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to inject veteran leadership into a young roster. The winger also brings the potential for added depth scoring, an area where the Sabres could use more consistency. Saad’s experience might also help emerging players like Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn elevate their game.

Mock Trade:

Sabres acquire

Brandon Saad

Blues acquire

Conditional 2025 fourth-round pick (Conditions: Pick turns into a third-round pick if Saad plays 85% of the games with the Sabres)

Andrew Peeke

Peeke, a 26-year-old defenseman, is playing for the Boston Bruins, where he averages 16:51 of ice time per game as part of the third defensive pairing with Mason Lohrei. Through 29 games this season, Peeke has six assists. While there isn’t significant buzz about the Bruins trading the right-handed defenseman, a compelling offer from Adams could spark discussions with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Peeke is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $2.75 million cap hit and has no trade protection, making him an accessible trade target for Buffalo. His analytics show he ranks in the 17th percentile offensively but the 46th percentile defensively. When his contract expires, Peeke will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). However, Adams may approach any potential trade with caution, possibly preferring a deal contingent on a contract extension.

Peeke could be an excellent fit on Buffalo’s second defensive pairing alongside Power. His steady defensive presence would allow Power to play a more dynamic, puck-moving role rather than focusing on two-way responsibilities, maximizing Power’s offensive upside.

Mock Trade:

Sabres acquire

Andrew Peeke

Bruins acquire

Dennis Gilbert

2025 sixth-round pick

Vincent Desharnais

Desharnais, a 28-year-old right-handed defenseman, currently plays for the Vancouver Canucks. This season, he has just two assists in 21 games but excels as a true shutdown, stay-at-home defenseman, ranking in the 75th percentile defensively despite being in the 10th percentile offensively. His underlying numbers suggest he may be underutilized in Vancouver, making him a compelling trade target for teams in need of defensive stability.

Reports from multiple insiders indicate that the Canucks are open to moving Desharnais. Friedman recently noted in his 32 Thoughts column that “Vancouver is trying to find a better fit for Vincent Desharnais. It just hasn’t worked out as everyone hoped.”

Desharnais is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $2 million cap hit and no trade protection, simplifying any potential deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) when his current contract expires.

Desharnais would be an ideal addition to the Sabres’ blue line. His shutdown presence would complement Power on the second defensive pairing, freeing Power to focus on his puck-moving, offensive strengths rather than the two-way responsibilities he currently shoulders. Acquiring Desharnais would address a key need, and Adams should strongly consider pursuing the blueliner if he hasn’t already.

Mock Trade:

Sabres Acquire

Vincent Desharnais

Canucks Acquire

Sam Lafferty

2025 seventh-round pick

Jon Merrill

Merrill, a 32-year-old defenseman, has been a key contributor to the Minnesota Wild’s strong performance this season, solidifying their status as one of the NHL’s top teams. Merrill is in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $1.22 million, and he has no trade protection. He will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season.

Through 26 games, Merrill has recorded three assists and ranks in the fourth percentile offensively but an impressive 81st percentile defensively. While he’s a long shot to be traded, it wouldn’t hurt for Adams to inquire about his availability.

Like Desharnais, Merrill is a defensive specialist who doesn’t contribute much offensively but excels in positional play and defensive reliability. His veteran presence would provide immediate value to the Sabres, particularly to their young blue line. Despite Buffalo’s past struggles integrating veteran players, Merrill’s skill set and leadership make him a cut above previous acquisitions.

Merrill could seamlessly slot in alongside Power on the second defensive pairing, allowing Power to focus on his offensive strengths while Merrill handles the shutdown responsibilities. His addition could be a smart move for the Sabres if Adams can work out a deal.

Mock Trade:

Sabres acquire

Jon Merrill

Wild acquire

Jacob Bryson

2025 fourth-round pick

Ilya Mikheyev

Mikheyev, a 30-year-old winger, would be a perfect fit for the Sabres’ bottom six. He has 12 points (seven goals and five assists) through 32 games. His current contract lasts through the 2025-2026 season with a cap hit of $4.037 million. He has a modified no-trade clause with a 12-team no-trade list. He also is a UFA after the contract expires.

Mikheyev would bring a nice veteran presence to the team and help the young players improve their defensive game. He could also help tremendously on defense, as he ranks in the 99th percentile. He could also help explosive forwards like Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and J.J. Peterka play looser and try to create more offense.

Mock Trade:

Sabres acquire

Ilya Mikheyev

Blackhawks acquire

2025 third-round pick

Sabres Need to Make a Trade

The Sabres need some help up front and on the blue line. Acquiring any of the five players listed above would make an immediate impact and would be very affordable and cheap. The team needs one or two players who add that veteran presence in the locker room and can also provide value on the ice. Even if it’s not one of these players, Adams needs to make a move for a player who may have been in the lineup on their team and he feels can make an impact in an expanded role on the Sabres and help mentor young players.

Will Adams make a trade for a player that holds some type of value for the team?

Sources: Percentile ranks are from Evolving Hockey