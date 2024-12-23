Islanders Game Against the Sabres Could Define the Rest of the Season

Just when the New York Islanders looked done for the season, they put together their best performance of 2024-25. They were great from start to finish against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21 with a decisive 6-3 victory. It was only the second time the team scored six in a game – the other was a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14.

On Monday, they face the Buffalo Sabres. Both teams are having rough seasons, and this could have been a match between two of the worst teams in the NHL. Now, all the pressure is on the Islanders. Yes, the Sabres are desperate to get back into the win column, but this could make or break the Islanders’ season.

Islanders Starting to Come Together

The Islanders have played poorly this season, with a 13-14-7 record, and were coming off back-to-back losses heading into the game against the Maple Leafs. The catch is that they weren’t healthy. Now they have Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair, and Adam Pelech back in the lineup.

Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders celebrates his OT goal in the 2nd overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

The win against the Maple Leafs was a glimpse of what the team is capable of. They had a potent top line centered by Bo Horvat that combined for two goals and four assists and offense that came from throughout the lineup. Along with good defense and Ilya Sorokin strong in net, the Islanders have all the players in place to finish the season strong.

A win against the Sabres will show that the team is finding its footing at the right time. It’s not a given that the Islanders will remain healthy for the rest of the season (it’s more likely they won’t), but they have shown what they can do when everyone is healthy. They can return from the break ready to make up ground in the standings.

A Loss Will Be Defining Moment in 2024-25 Season

The Sabres are the worst team in the NHL, and their 11-19-4 record doesn’t do their poor play justice. The Sabres have lost 13 in a row and have been outscored 49-25 in the last 11 games.

The Islanders have a lot of bad losses this season, from third-period collapses to effortless performances like the 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 17. But losing to a hapless team like the Sabres heading into the break would leave the team with a lot of questions.

A loss could put them at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and would signal that changes need to be made. Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has been in the hot seat for a few seasons, and this season has put some of his decisions into question. Continued struggles would likely cost Lamoriello his job and force a rebuild.

Key Matchups in Islanders vs Sabres

The Islanders should have the advantage across the board tonight. As bad as the Islanders have been, they have played better in all three zones and should easily win this game. However, it’s about doing a few things right to take over the contest.

The first thing is limiting Tage Thompson’s ability to hit the scoresheet. The Sabres don’t have much on offense, but Thompson has 16 goals and can gash opponents with his shot. The Islanders can’t give him any open looks, and that’s where Scott Mayfield and Ryan Pulock can take control by playing the shooting lanes and limiting shots on net.

On the other end of the ice, the key is having Horvat, Duclair, and Brock Nelson overwhelm the Sabres with shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for the Sabres, and the Islanders can force him to make multiple big saves and take over momentum.

The Islanders should be able to win this game. If they do, they will be back in the playoff picture with 35 points. It’s still a long shot for the Islanders to make the postseason, but this game could help them turn a corner at the right time and prove they can make up ground in the standings.