Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Maple Leafs – 12/21/24

The New York Islanders take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (12-14-7) AT MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart)
Status report
Duclair was activated off long-term injured reserve and is a game-time decision; he has missed 28 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 19.
More from THW:
- 4 Islanders Who Should Be on the Maple Leafs’ Trade Radar
- 4 Islanders Prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship
- 4 Ways the Islanders Can Fix Their Hapless Offense
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly — Conor Timmins
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Goalie Matt Murray was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Hildeby was recalled.
More from THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Domi, McMann & Murray
- How John Tavares Is Proving the Critics Wrong This Season
- Projecting The Maple Leafs’ Quarter-Century Team