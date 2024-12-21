Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Maple Leafs – 12/21/24

The New York Islanders take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Hudson Fasching

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Status report

Duclair was activated off long-term injured reserve and is a game-time decision; he has missed 28 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 19.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Conor Timmins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Goalie Matt Murray was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Hildeby was recalled.

