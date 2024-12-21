Projecting The Maple Leafs’ Quarter-Century Team

The NHL will kick off the new year by celebrating everything that’s happened since 2000. Starting Dec. 30, 2024 the league will be releasing every NHL team’s quarter-century team. The first team to be revealed are the St. Louis Blues and the last team is the Utah Hockey Club.

For fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, you don’t need to wait too long. They will have their released before the game against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 4. The Maple Leafs’ quarter-century team will be selected by a media panel, retired players and executives for the organization.

Here’s How It Works:

Starting Dec. 30 and running through the end of January, the league will reveal quarter-century teams for each NHL franchise.

Each team will have a First and Second Quarter-Century roster will feature three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender.

Only players who have appeared in a game for the team since Jan. 1st, 2000 are eligible

First Quarter-Century Team

Mats Sundin – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

When discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ greatest players from the past 25 years, three names stand out: Auston Matthews, Mats Sundin, and Mitch Marner. Each have had a huge impact on the franchise and embodies what it means to be the faces of the franchise.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Matthews has redefined what it means to be a Maple Leafs superstar in the modern era. His historic 69-goal season in 2023-24 cemented his place as one of the league’s elite players. With multiple Rocket Richard Trophies and a Hart Trophy to his name, Matthews’ ability to dominate offensively and elevate those around him has made him the face of the Maple Leafs.

Sundin, the longest-serving captain in Leafs history, was a steady force during his tenure. While playing on some great Maple Leafs’ teams, he led the team in points for over a decade and remains their all-time leader with 987 points in 981 games. Sundin’s leadership and consistency kept the Leafs competitive and earned him a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Marner, meanwhile, represents the modern-day playmaker. His creativity, hockey IQ, and ability to impact games at both ends of the ice have been crucial to the team’s recent success. With multiple 90-point seasons, Marner’s skill and drive make him irreplaceable. Marner is living every kid from the Toronto’s area dream. He grew up a fan of the Maple Leafs and was not only drafted by them, he is one of the best players to lace up the skates in the last 25 years.

Morgan Rielly – Tomas Kaberle

Tomas Kaberle was a model of consistency during his time in Toronto. He had exceptional vision, smooth skating, and ability to quarterback the power play made him one of the best puck-moving defensemen of his era. With 520 points in 878 games, Kaberle ranks second among Leafs defensemen in all-time scoring.

Tomas Kaberle, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Morgan Rielly, the current leader of Toronto’s defence, has been a key piece of the team’s resurgence. A two-way force with strong leadership qualities. He stepped in a role that had been missing since Kaberle left Toronto. He quarterbacks the power play, leads all defencemen in scoring and is a great puck-moving defencemen. Rielly will likely go down as one of the best blue liner in Maple Leafs’ history.

Curtis Joseph

Curtis Joseph “Cujo” was a game-changer for the Maple Leafs, providing stability in net during his first stint (four-season) in Toronto. Joseph recorded 133 wins and a solid .912 save percentage, consistently giving the team a chance to win.

He shined brightest in the playoffs, delivering memorable saves that kept the Maple Leafs in contention against tough opponents. His personality as well as his ability to perform under pressure made him a fan favourite. Cujo’s impact on the team and his role in their early-2000s success earn him a well-deserved spot on this list.

Second Quarter-Century Team

William Nylander – John Tavares – Phil Kessel

William Nylander has cemented his place among the Maple Leafs’ elite with his consistent scoring and offensive creativity. Drafted in 2014, Nylander’s mix of speed, skill, and vision has made him a key contributor year after year. His knack for clutch moments and can elevate his play in critical games has been instrumental in Toronto’s success. If there was anyone who was born to play in the Toronto market, it was him. He will go down as one of the most clutch players in Maple Leafs history.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Phil Kessel was a bright spot during a challenging era for the Maple Leafs. Despite the team’s struggles, Kessel’s ability to put the puck in the net never wavered. Over six seasons, he racked up 181 goals and 394 points in 446 games. His speed and elite shot made him a feared offensive weapon and one of the league’s premier snipers during his time in Toronto.

John Tavares brought instant credibility and leadership to the Maple Leafs when he signed in 2018. He has been a model of consistency, combining high-end skill with a relentless work ethic. With multiple 30-goal seasons and a strong two-way game, He has been pivotal in Toronto’s resurgence as a perennial playoff contender. His leadership and production have solidified his place among the franchise’s best.

Dion Phaneuf – Bryan McCabe

Dion Phaneuf served as the Maple Leafs’ captain during a transitional period, providing leadership and stability on the blue line. His tenure came with its share of challenges. He was a consistent presence, logging heavy minutes in all situations. His physicality and booming shot made him a key player for Toronto during his six seasons with the team. His role as captain, despite the pressure, showcased his commitment to the organization.

Bryan McCabe was one of Toronto’s most dynamic defensemen during his time with the team in the early 2000s. Known for his powerful shot and offensive instincts, McCabe was a force on the power play and a reliable point producer alongside the aforementioned Kaberle, finishing his Leafs tenure with 297 points in 523 games. His hard-nosed defensive play and ability to contribute offensively earned him All-Star honours.

Fredrik Andersen

Frederik Andersen was one of the most underrated acquisitions for the Maple Leafs. As the team’s starting goaltender from 2016 to 2021, Andersen provided stability and consistent performances in net, helping Toronto return to regular playoff contention.

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He ranks among the franchise’s leaders in wins, finishing with 149 victories in just 268 games. Andersen played a bit role in keeping the Leafs competitive during high-stakes games. His contributions earned him a lasting place in the team’s modern history.

There is my prediction on the Maple Leafs’ quarter-century team’s. There are a few names that I would have as honourable mentions that may find their way onto a team. Gary Roberts, Alex Mogilny, Nazem Kadri, Jake Muzzin, Dmitri Yushkevich and James Reimer may all deserve a spot on a team. However, the NHL has limited it to just six forwards, four defencemen and two goalies split between two teams.

The final rosters shouldn’t look overly different from what is listed above. Regardless, one thing is clear, Leafs Nation you have watching some of the best Maple Leafs players in the last 25 years. Be sure to embrace that and don’t take it for granted. Before we know it, it’ll be gone.