How John Tavares Is Proving the Critics Wrong This Season

John Tavares has been a driving force for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, putting up impressive numbers. In a recent segment on The FAN Pregame, Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, alongside Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert, dove into Tavares’ redefined game, noting the significant growth in his offensive and defensive contributions. His remarkable season has been shaped by his on-ice performance and a shift in his role within the team, allowing him to flourish and reclaim a leadership position in the locker room despite no longer holding the “C” as Auston Matthews has taken over.

A Season of Growth: The Offseason Work Pays Off

Tavares’ performance this season has resulted from his hard work in the offseason, mainly his focus on improving his skating and finishing ability. As Fox highlighted, the veteran forward has shown significant strides in his even-strength production, a critical aspect of his game lacking in previous seasons. Known primarily for his power-play prowess, Tavares has elevated his game at even strength, regularly finding the back of the net. This adjustment directly responds to the Maple Leafs’ struggles in postseason play.

For example, in a high-pressure series like the one against the Boston Bruins, the team struggled to generate offense. Tavares’ dedication to enhancing his skating has made him a more complete player, allowing him to keep pace with the younger and faster players around him.

Building Trust in the Defensive Zone

This season, one more subtle but crucial aspect of Tavares’ game has been his increasing trust in the defensive zone. Fox noted that Tavares has been tasked with tougher defensive matchups, and his ability to handle this responsibility has freed up other players, such as Auston Matthews, to focus on offensive duties.

This shift in the forward’s role has allowed head coach Craig Berube to use Tavares in previously reserved situations for more defensive-minded players. The extra time on ice in the defensive zone proves the coaching staff has confidence in him, and this trust has further cemented his value to the team. It’s more than Tavares’ offense; it’s his 200-foot game that’s been solid.

Tavares has quietly become a more well-rounded player this season, demonstrating that he’s not just a goal-scorer but also a reliable presence in all areas of the ice. His commitment to playing a more complete game has allowed him to stay relevant in the league, even as the narrative around aging players like him often focuses on decline.

The Shift in Leadership: A New Dynamic

While Tavares’ improved game is undeniable, the team’s leadership shift might be a significant factor in his resurgence. Auston Matthews is now wearing the captain’s “C,” which has allowed Tavares to step back from the weight of being the focal point of the team’s leadership. This change has allowed him to concentrate more on his play, taking some external pressure off his shoulders. Tavares no longer must shoulder the burden of being the face of the franchise, and that seems to have given him the freedom to focus more on his game and less on the noise surrounding being the team captain.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fox’s analysis suggests that this change has given Tavares a fresh perspective and allowed him to rediscover a sense of purpose in his game. Not having to constantly navigate the high expectations of being the captain has freed him to embrace a new dynamic that has seen him thrive offensively and defensively.

Chemistry With Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies

Part of Tavares’ success this season has been his newfound chemistry with his linemates, particularly Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies. The two players have meshed well with Tavares, providing him the support and balance he needs to take his game to the next level.

As Fox noted, in their 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 13, Tavares assisted on both of Pacioretty’s goals. The two seem to have been blessed with almost instant synergy. With Knies on the wing, Tavares has found his stride, setting up plays and finishing chances. This line has become a key component of the Maple Leafs’ offensive success. Tavares’ chemistry with both players has been a driving factor in his increased production.

Tavares’ Mental Resilience

One of the defining aspects of Tavares’ career has been his pushback in the face of perceived adversity. Despite being questioned about his ability to keep up with younger players, particularly in speed and stamina, Tavares has shown his ability to contribute at a high level. Fox highlighted Tavares’ mental toughness, noting how he has bristled at the notion that his best years are behind him.

Instead, according to Fox, Tavares has used that criticism as fuel. Few players work harder in the offseason, and Tavares continues to push himself, particularly in skating and finishing. He’s he acknowledged he needs improvement, but he also works hard on it. His ability to block out external narratives (or noise as the players seem to call it) and focus on his development has been a significant reason for his continued success.

What’s Behind Tavares’ Success?

Tavares’ exceptional season can be attributed to several factors. The shift in leadership dynamics, his skating and defensive game improvement, and the growing chemistry with his linemates have all significantly influenced his resurgence. With Matthews stepping into the captaincy, Tavares has focused more on playing his best hockey and less on the external pressures of leadership.

As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see how Tavares continues to evolve, especially in this new chapter of his career. While he might not be putting up his career-best numbers, his all-around contributions, leadership, and commitment to self-improvement continue to make him a key player for the Maple Leafs. He remains productive in the face of concerns that he can’t.