Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Oilers – 12/21/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

4 p.m. SN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alex Wennberg — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head)

Status report

The Sharks did not practice Friday

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Status Report

Draisaitl likely will move to the wing on a line with McDavid, with Nugent-Hopkins shifting to center on the second line. … Pickard will start after Skinner started the previous three.

