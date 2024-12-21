Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Oilers – 12/21/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

4 p.m. SN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund — Alex Wennberg — Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head)

Status report

The Sharks did not practice Friday

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Status Report

Draisaitl likely will move to the wing on a line with McDavid, with Nugent-Hopkins shifting to center on the second line. … Pickard will start after Skinner started the previous three.

