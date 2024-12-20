Draisaitl Reaches 900 Career Points in 751 Games

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl hit a major milestone in his career, recording his 900th NHL point against the Boston Bruins.

Draisaitl capped off another three point night with an assist on the OT winner, which was scored by Mattias Ekholm. This is also his seventh straight game with at least two points. The assists also moved him into a tie with Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in points with 50.

What makes this milestone even more impressive is that Draisaitl is now fifth all-time among European players for the fewest games played to reach 900 points.

Fewest games to 900 points among European NHL players



Peter Stastny 599

Jari Kurri 632

Jaromir Jagr 681

Nikita Kucherov 743

This puts him alongside some of the greatest to ever play the game. He joins Peter Stastny, Jari Kurri, Jaromir Jagr and Nikita Kucherov, who were the four players to do it in fewer games.

As Draisaitl continues to rack up points, this achievement is just another reminder of his place in NHL history. With plenty of hockey still ahead of him, his 900th point is a major marker in what is already a remarkable career, and it’s only the beginning of many more milestones to come.