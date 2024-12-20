Golden Knights Ride Another Strong 3rd Period to 3-1 Win Over Canucks

William Karlsson broke a 1-1 tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights rode another strong final frame to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night. After former Golden Knight Teddy Blueger opened the scoring in the first period, the Golden Knights got the tying goal from Alex Pietrangelo in the second and two more in the third to walk away with their 12th win on home ice.

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hill stopped all seven shots the Canucks threw his way in the third and the Golden Knights won their 11th against Western Conference opponents at T-Mobile Arena, further increasing their lead atop the Pacific Division. The Canucks, who won the division last season, are now seven points back of the leaders and are precariously close to falling out of a playoff position after two losses on the road.

Game Recap

First Period

The Canucks came out strong in the first period, outshooting the Golden Knights 11-5 and out-chancing them 10-4 (6-2 high-danger). Blueger took it to his former team with not only three of those high-danger chances but the opening goal of the game. After getting stopped by Adin Hill on his initial shot and receiving another pass from Kiefer Sherwood, he deposited the puck behind his former teammate for the 1-0 lead and his fifth of the season. The Canucks played strong defence the rest of the period to go into the second with a one-goal lead.

Second Period

The middle frame was a grudge match for the most part with shots at a premium, especially for the Canucks as they could only muster two after getting into double digits in the first. The Golden Knights ended up outshooting them 9-2 and got the tying goal on one of them courtesy of Pietrangelo’s hard slapshot that fooled Kevin Lankinen at the 17:35 mark. It was the veteran defenceman’s third of the season and first in 14 games.

Third Period

Strong third periods have been a trademark of the Golden Knights this season and it was on this night again as they came in tied at one and left with a 3-1 victory. Original Misfit William Karlsson got what ended up being the game-winner early in the proceedings when he got his own rebound after winning a battle along the boards with Pius Suter potting his sixth of the season. Brett Howden sealed the deal in the final minute with an empty netter, increasing his already career-high in goals to 12.

Hill finished with 19 saves on 20 shots, while Lankinen countered with 19 saves on 21 shots, dropping his first road game in regulation after starting the season 10-0-1.

What’s Next for the Canucks & Golden Knights?

The Canucks will head back home to play two more games before the Christmas break, starting with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and finishing with the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, will welcome the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and Monday as well.