Ranking the Blues Record-Setting 9 Prospects at 2025 WJC

The 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC), scheduled to run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Ottawa, will showcase a record-breaking nine St. Louis Blues prospects representing their respective countries. This surpasses the franchise’s previous high of seven participants in last year’s tournament. While not all Blues prospects are heading to Ottawa, many are. How do these nine players stack up in terms of their current abilities and future potential?

9. Juraj Pekarcik, Slovakia

Juraj Pekarcik was selected by the Blues (No. 76) in the 2023 Draft and is up to 12 goals and 35 points in 29 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. He stands at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds. He tends to utilize his left-handed shot and strength to win positioning battles around the net. After scoring a goal and three assists in five games for Slovakia at the 2024 WJC, he is poised to take the next step as one of the team’s veteran forwards.

8. Jakub Stancl, Czechia

Jakub Stancl, selected by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft (No. 106), has made significant progress during the 2024-25 season. After scoring just one goal in seven Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games last year, he has elevated his game with the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League (WHL), tallying 11 goals and 32 points in 26 games.

At 19 years old, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound left-handed winger is recognized for his strong two-way play and playmaking skills. He also impressed at the 2024 WJC, recording four goals and six points for Czechia. This year, he is expected to play another key role for his national team.

7. Adam Jecho, Czechia

Drafted by the Blues at No. 95 in 2024, Adam Jecho has tallied nine goals and 24 points this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL. The 6-foot-5 forward, capable of playing both center and right-wing, is renowned for his impressive size and strength.

Jecho will make his WJC debut with Czechia’s U20 team after a strong showing at the U18 level last season, where he recorded a goal and three points in five games. While his current production is slightly behind Stancl’s, Jecho is viewed as having greater long-term potential.

6. Ondrej Kos, Czechia

Ondrej Kos, the Blues’ 2024 third-round pick (No. 81), has made an impact in Finland’s premier men’s league, Liiga, with two goals and an assist in 13 games for Ilves. At just 18 years old, he is already regarded as one of the league’s top two-way forwards.

Set to make his WJC debut in 2025, Kos is expected to play a leading role in Czechia’s forward group, showcasing his advanced skill set and potential on the international stage.

5. Colin Ralph, United States

Colin Ralph was selected by the Blues (No. 48) in the 2024 Draft and has already made an impact on St. Cloud State University’s blueline. The 6-foot-5 defensive defenseman has recorded just one goal and four points in 17 games but ranks second on his team in average ice time, a testament to his strong defensive abilities.

Ralph excels off the puck, particularly in winning net-front battles, and has already earned the trust of his coaching staff despite being the youngest player on the roster. As he prepares for his first WJC, breaking into a competitive defensive lineup will be challenging. However, his skill set makes him a strong candidate for late-game situations and penalty-killing duties.

4. Adam Jiricek, Czechia

Adam Jiricek, the Blues’ 2024 first-round pick (No. 16), has spent much of his time sidelined by injury since the draft. However, the 6-foot-2, right-handed defenseman is now healthy and poised to anchor Czechia’s blue line at the WJC in Ottawa.

While it remains uncertain whether he’ll be fully up to speed after his recovery, Jiricek’s high potential solidifies him as the second-best defensive prospect in the Blues’ system.

3. Otto Stenberg, Sweden

Otto Stenberg, the Blues’ first of two Swedish first-round picks in 2023, has already matched his career highs in goals (three) and points (six) during his third season in the SHL. He is also set to participate in his third WJC.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

In 2024, Stenberg had a standout performance, scoring five goals and nine points in seven games, finishing second on the team in goals and just one point behind the leaders in total points. With a strong track record of international success, Stenberg is poised for another dominant showing at the WJC.

2. Theo Lindstein, Sweden

Theo Lindstein, the Blues’ second Swedish first-round pick in 2023, has registered two goals and four points in 23 SHL games this season. The left-handed defenseman returns to Sweden’s WJC roster after a standout performance in 2024, where he led all defensemen with eight points in seven games. Since being drafted, Blues fans have been excited about the 19-year-old’s mobility, vision, and potential. The 2025 WJC offers a prime opportunity to see this promising prospect showcase his skills on national television.

1. Dalibor Dvorsky, Slovakia

The clear top prospect on this list is Dalibor Dvorsky. After an outstanding season in the Ontario Hockey League, where the two-way center recorded 45 goals and 88 points in 52 games, Dvorsky moved on to the American Hockey League to start the 2024-25 season. As a 19-year-old, he has tallied 11 goals and 20 points in 22 games, leading all teenagers in both categories and also topping his team, the Springfield Thunderbirds, in those stats. The sky is the limit for this young center.

Five Blues prospects (Dvorsky, Lindstein, Pekarcik, Stancl, and Stenberg) will be returning to the WJC for the second time. Sweden’s Lindstein and Stenberg were defeated by fellow Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud and the United States at the 2024 WJC in Sweden. The Blues have prospects representing four different countries in this year’s tournament.