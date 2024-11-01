Blues Prospect Report: Snuggerud, Korotky, Dvorsky & More

Welcome to the St. Louis Blues Prospect Report, a roundup of the performances of the team’s junior, collegiate, and European prospects. Around a month into the 2024-25 season, there is already a lot to catch up on in this exciting prospect pool.

Matvei Korotky

Matvei Korotky, 18, is a 6-foot-2, 194-pound center for St. Petersburg of the MHL, a junior hockey league in Russia. He was selected in the seventh round by the Blues in the 2024 Draft and is up to 22 points (13 goals and nine assists) in 15 games. He currently sits second in the league in goals, fifth in points, and first in plus/minus (plus-17).

Korotky is known for his size, strength, and offensive abilities. His production to begin the season has built on his strong 2024 Playoffs performance where he tallied 14 points (six goals and eight points) in 18 games. While he is not competing against Russia’s premier competition in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), his early growth is reason to believe he will only continue developing.

Jimmy Snuggerud

Jimmy Snuggerud began his third year at the University of Minnesota on the slower side, but six points (one goal and five assists) in his last four games have helped propel him back into the conversation of one of the best forwards in college hockey. The Blues’ 2022 first-round pick was in consideration to sign his entry-level contract this past summer but opted to return to the Gophers to improve offensive output as well as his two-way game.

Tomas Mrsic

Tomas Mrsic, a 2024 fourth-round pick of the Blues, is up to 13 points (seven goals and six assists) in 11 games in his first season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League. The 18-year-old, traded for Minnesota Wild’s 2024 first-round pick Ryder Ritchie in the offseason, is significantly outshining his fellow 2024 draftee, who has managed only one assist in five games with the Medicine Hat Tigers so far.

Mrsic is a 6-foot, 170-pound center who can play all three forward positions. He is known for his skating ability and accurate, powerful shot. He is not afraid to take a hit if it means getting the puck into the offensive zone.

Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky joined the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League this season, and the 19-year-old has five points (three goals and two assists) in nine games. With Robert Thomas out long-term for the Blues, many fans wanted Dvorsky to get the callup to the NHL, but management is prioritizing the two-way center’s development over short-term success.

Matthew Mayich

Matthew Mayich had a promising development camp and preseason with the Blues and has since built on his strong play with 10 points (two goals and eight assists) in 12 games with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Matthew Mayich of the Ottawa 67’s. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman has a long reach, a powerful shot, and a high hockey IQ. He does everything right in the defensive aspects of the game, so his early offensive production has been a very pleasant surprise to add to his resume.

Otto Stenberg

Otto Stenberg was a 2023 first-round pick of the Blues and has six points (three goals and three assists) in 15 games with the Malmö Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 19-year-old forward has already matched his 2023-24 SHL stat line in 16 fewer games and is expected to take on a greater role as the season progresses.

Theo Lindstein

Theo Lindstein was also a 2023 first-round pick of the Blues in 2023 and is up to four points (two goals and two assists) in 13 games with Brynäs IF of the SHL. The 19-year-old defenseman had a standout 2024 World Junior Championship performance but has since struggled offensively, so his early production this season is a positive sign.

Ivan Vorobyov

Ivan Vorobyov is a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Blues and is up to nine points (five goals and four assists) in 21 games with Vityaz Moscow Region of the KHL. He is not well known among Blues fans, but his full-time leap to the KHL is a positive sign of development.

While the players mentioned have had notable starts to the 2024-25 season, the Blues have a deep prospect pool with many other potential future NHLers. Notably missing from this list is 2024 first-round pick Adam Jiricek, who has missed the beginning of the season with injury. However, he is now healthy and has been sent to the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL after spending prior seasons at home in Czechia.