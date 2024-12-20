NHL Rumors: Predators, Canadiens, Flyers, Sharks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators are reportedly buying, despite their place in the NHL standings. Meanwhile, why did the Montreal Canadiens add Alexandre Carrier? Were they in the market for him for a while? An NHL insider finally confirms why the Canadiens didn’t draft Matvei Michkov. Fabian Zetterlund wants to stay in San Jose. Finally, what is the latest on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ search for a second-line center?

Why Did Montreal Make the Barron Trade for Carrier?

Elliotte Friedman said that the Canadiens were in the market for Carrier for some time, and they wanted another veteran to play a solid game in their lineup. Key to the deal was that they wanted a player under term. The Justin Barron move was to send a less-experienced player to a market that wasn’t as pressure-filled as Montreal is.

The Canadiens could still be active this season regarding trades, but they felt it important not to pass up on someone like Carrier as he became available.

Demidov to Ease Pain of Michkov Dissing Canadiens?

Friedman also confirmed on Friday’s 32 Thoughts Podcast that the narrative that the Canadiens made a mistake by not drafting Matvei Michkov needs to be put to rest. While some have criticized Montreal for passing on Michkov in last year’s draft, it’s clear he was determined to end up in Philadelphia. This was not the Canadiens making an error.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Michkov orchestrated his path to the Flyers, and now the focus should shift to another emerging star, Ivan Demidov. For Canadiens fans still upset about Michkov, the promise Demidov brings to the table could help ease that disappointment. He has the potential to make a significant impact and become a game-changer.

As Demidov continues his development overseas, the anticipation surrounding his eventual transition to the NHL will be thrilling to watch.

Predators Still Looking to Buy

Friedman also noted that Predators’ GM Barry Trotz is remodeling their team, which is a consequence of the start of their season. Reports from Emma Lingan suggest that Trotz is prepared to “add the right piece” to the roster, leveraging the additional cap space created through the trade that sent Alexandre Carrier to the Canadiens.

“Barry Trotz is lining up potential deal(s) for January. Buying, not selling,” she writes. When challenged on the idea that Trotz might be looking to add a rental to make a playoff run, Lingan clarified, saying, “It’s becoming increasingly clear that many of you don’t understand what “buying” means. It doesn’t always mean short-term rentals. Trotz is looking for pieces that will help this team long-term, beyond just this season.”

Zetterlund Wants to Stay in San Jose

As per Sheng Peng of NBC Sports, Fabian Zetterlund is keen to stay with the San Jose Sharks, and early signs suggest the feeling is mutual. The Sharks and Zetterlund, a pending restricted free agent, have begun “casual” contract extension talks, indicating no imminent deal but clear interest on both sides.

The 25-year-old Swedish winger expressed his desire for a long-term future with San Jose back in October after leading the team with 24 goals last season. This year, Zetterlund has elevated his game, tallying 11 goals and 12 assists in 35 games. He’s doing all of this despite reduced ice time. He is on pace for a career-high 27 goals and 55 points.

Latest on Leafs Search for a Second-Line Forward

David Pagnotta reports that the Maple Leafs looking for a 2C in the trade market. It doesn’t have to be one of the top names out there on the market — and it probably won’t be because of their cap situation.

If they can’t find what they’re looking for, Pagnotta reports the plan is to keep John Tavares at center and GM Brad Treliving would then seek someone with a bit of a physical edge and solid defensive awareness.