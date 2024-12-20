Maple Leafs Have Goalie Options in the AHL to Back Up Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies are off to a strong start. With three games in hand, the Marlies are just two points behind the top spot in the North Division, while the Maple Leafs are first in the Atlantic Division. The key to the Marlies’ success this season has been the play of their goaltending trio of Dennis Hildeby, rookie Artur Akhtyamov and veteran Matt Murray.

The Maple Leafs’ tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll has also played well. Stolarz is putting up Vezina Trophy numbers, while Woll, coming off injured reserve (IR) to begin the season, has looked like his usual self. However, Stolarz was recently placed on IR and will miss four to six weeks with a knee injury. The Maple Leafs must now rely on Woll and one of their Marlies goaltenders to back him up, and thankfully, they have many to choose from.

Option A: Artur Akhtyamov – The Rookie On The Block

The 2020 fourth-round selection has shown promising signs for the future. With an 8-1-1 record, Akhtyamov suffered his first and only regular-season loss on Dec. 15 against the Bakersfield Condors. He has a .911 save percentage (SV%), the best among rookies in the American Hockey League (AHL) and 11th among qualified goaltenders. He also has a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA), the best among rookie goaltenders.

Akhtyamov is an athletic and aggressive goaltender who remains active in his crease. His speed and quick reflexes enable him to make rapid-reaction saves, helping him overcome some of the positional challenges that many young goaltenders encounter. He moves well while covering the lower part of the net; however, at times, he allows his hands to drop too low in the butterfly position. This can make him vulnerable to shots aimed over his glove and blocker.

He should be a prime candidate for a callup, but given that it’s his first season in North America, the organization shouldn’t be in any rush to call him up unless necessary. He has been solid for the Marlies and should remain with the team. However, he could be a viable option for the Maple Leafs in the future.

Option B: Dennis Hildeby – The “Hildebeast”

After playing in the Swedish Junior Hockey League, Hildeby was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Although he was the sixth goalie selected in that draft, the 6-foot-7 netminder is the only goalie prospect from his draft class to have reached the NHL. Erik Kallgren and Kieth Petruzelli were developed within the system but never experienced the significant breakthroughs we have seen from Hildeby and now Akhtyamov.

Hildeby has seen action with both Toronto teams this season. He has a 2-1-0 record with a .875 SV% and a 3.68 GAA with the Maple Leafs, including two strong games against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 10 and Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 15. However, he allowed six goals on 38 shots against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 22. With the Marlies, he has a 2-2-2 record with a .800 SV% and a 2.73 GAA. Against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 26, he only conceded one goal on 35 shots but lost in overtime, and recently, against the Laval Rocket, he let in four goals on 19 shots before he was pulled from the game.

This season, Hildeby has been the first call-up when the team needs a goaltender. He has demonstrated that he can compete at the NHL level, although his performance has sometimes been a bit rocky. This is understandable for a 23-year-old who has played fewer than five games in the NHL. However, he is the best candidate to receive starts, and the Maple Leafs should be looking to see what the future holds for a promising player like him. He is in the final year of his entry-level contract (ELC) and has earned more games to see if he can hold his own in the league.

Option C: Matt Murray – Old Reliable

Murray has been playing well with the Marlies with a 4-1-2 record, a .931 SV%, and a 1.85 GAA. He started the season off a bit rough, letting in 11 goals in his first four starts, but has improved his game, allowing two goals in his last four starts while picking up a shutout against the Wilkes-Barrie Scranton Penguins on Dec. 18.

While the Murray we remember from his days with the Pittsburgh Penguins is gone, he is the most experienced goaltender in the Maple Leafs organization to rely on until Stolarz is ready to return. If a goaltender is required for a back-to-back, or if Woll has a poor performance, Murray’s veteran experience justifies a call-up. However, his last NHL game was on April 3, 2023, against the Detroit Red Wings. So, if he isn’t up to the challenge, the Maple Leafs can turn to either Akhtyamov or Hildby to give Murray more recovery time in the AHL.

Maple Leafs goaltending hasn’t been this good in a long time. The injury to Stolarz is a setback, but the team doesn’t need to rush him back with Woll’s improved game and the many options in the AHL. As of this writing, Toronto has called up Murray, and he is expected to start against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Hopefully, he will find some momentum and confidence in a few starts back in the NHL. However, if he shows signs of rust and doesn’t look the best, he could be replaced by either Hildeby or Akhtyamov.