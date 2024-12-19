3 Takeaways from Blackhawks’ 3-1 Win over Kraken

The Chicago Blackhawks earned their first three-game winning streak of the season after beating the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Dec. 19 in front of a crowd of 18,991 at the United Center. The Blackhawks are now 12-19-2 with 26 points, seventh in the Central Division, and they head into a three-game road trip, starting Dec. 21 against the Calgary Flames, followed by games against the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres before heading back home for a match with the Dallas Stars.

Here are three takeaways from the Blackhawks’ win over the Kraken.

Mikheyev Stepping Up

Key to Chicago’s three-game winning streak has been the offensive resurgence of Ilya Mikheyev, the 30-year-old Russian winger who joined the Blackhawks in the offseason via trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Mikheyev got the ball rolling – or is it the puck rolling? – last night, scoring the game’s first goal midway through the second period off a Teuvo Teravainen pass, then buried his second of the game early in the third to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.

Ilya Mikheyev, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s been an impressive stretch of games for Mikheyev, who has four goals in his last three games, giving him six on the season. Adding his five assists, he now has 11 points through 31 regular-season games, tied for ninth on the team in scoring. While it’s unlikely he will ever produce as he did with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22, with 21 goals and 32 points in 53 regular-season games, his recent spurt of offense is a much-needed improvement from his first 28 games of the season when he scored just two goals and six points.

Bertuzzi is Buzzing

The Blackhawks signing Tyler Bertuzzi was the most exciting move of the team’s offseason. I followed the 6-foot-2 winger with the Detroit Red Wings and during his brief run with the Boston Bruins and the Maple Leafs. While he may be nowhere to be seen during some stretches, he can also be the most effective player on the ice.

Bertuzzi’s strengths lie in winning battles along the boards and in front of the net while also knowing the right time to jump into the play and fire a loose puck on net. Now, in his ninth season, he may not be as physical as he once was, but his ability to navigate space when he’s motivated separates him from others.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I was underwhelmed by his performance through the first chunk of the season, scoring a handful of goals between opening night on Oct. 8 and Nov. 7 but struggling mightily in all three zones and not providing that pop on the man advantage that he was known for with the Red Wings and Bruins. There was a 12-game stretch between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7 when Bertuzzi didn’t have a goal, and I thought we were watching the slow deterioration of a player who had just signed a four-year deal.

But, since the team relieved former head coach Luke Richardson of his duties, Bertuzzi has looked motivated and hungry every night. The 29-year-old has 15 shots in his last seven games, and according to Money Puck, has been an analytical darling, finishing either first or second in expected goals (xG) in every game over the last few weeks.

That continued against the Kraken, where Bertuzzi finished with 0.83 xG and was all over the ice, getting pucks toward the net and jumping in the cycle to help generate chances. Now, with eight goals and 14 points through 33 games, Bertuzzi is close to the scoring pace that gave him 21 goals and 22 assists last season in Toronto, but he can do a lot better than that.

Bedard Continues to Improve

It feels silly to think back to the first few months of the season and re-read some of the reactions to Connor Bedard’s play. It’s true, the 2023 first overall pick struggled to score, going goalless between Oct. 28 and Nov. 27, but some of the think pieces and opinion columns – “Maybe he’s not a generational talent, maybe his skill is overblown, maybe’s he’s not that guy” – are laughable in hindsight.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Throughout December, I’ve been impressed with Bedard’s shift-to-shift play, even if it hasn’t produced offensive results – not that it’s been lacking, either, with nine points in 10 games. The 19-year-old can still find himself in the wrong spot or not making the “right” play at times, but he’s been far better in his own zone, helping defenders get the puck out of the end and creating movement through the neutral zone. Combine that with new head coach Anders Sorensen’s aggressive style, and the point production should increase with time.

As for their game against the Kraken, Bedard was all over the ice. Known for being a goal scorer, his passing has improved tenfold this season, and he set up a teammate for a quality scoring chance at least a handful of times. His 0.57 xG in 19:59 of ice time was dominant, and it seemed like he or his linemates could score any minute.

As we near the end of the 2024 portion of the season, fans should be excited for a rejuvenated Chicago squad heading into the new year. The Blackhawks will close out the calendar year on Dec. 31 at the NHL Winter Classic, held at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, against the St. Louis Blues.