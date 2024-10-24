Maple Leafs Finally Have Solid Goaltending Depth in Their Organization

To start the season, the Toronto Marlies are 5-0. While their special teams units are some of the best in the league so far, they have also gotten great production from their goaltenders. Veteran Matt Murray and rookie Artur Akhtyamov have looked great at the start of the season. Top prospect Dennis Hildeby is up with the Maple Leafs to backup offseason acquisition Anthony Stolarz, while Joesph Woll is on injured reserve (IR).

Despite Hildeby’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 22, his debut against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 10 showed his potential. With Stolarz’s strong start and Woll’s return when healthy, the Maple Leafs now have solid goaltending depth. Thanks to offseason acquisitions and successful development efforts, fans and the team feel confident with any goalie in the net.

Marlies Development Showing Its True Value

The Maple Leafs have seen their fair share of Marlies come up and play crucial roles with the team as they compete for a Stanley Cup. Before Woll, Hildeby and potentially Akhtyamov, there were guys like Erik Kallgren and Kieth Petruzelli who have been developed in the system but never had that true breakout that we have seen from Woll, Hildeby and what we’re seeing from Akhtyamov. However, Woll was a significant surprise for the organization as he has been in the system since 2016 when he was drafted in the third round of that year’s draft and hasn’t gotten time to shine until last season as the Maple Leafs had other goaltenders as their primary starter with other veteran backups.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is where we now have a guy like Hildeby who is ready to see more NHL games and why it’s essential and promising to see the early success of Akhtyamov in his debut season with the Marlies. Coming from Russia, the 2020 fourth-round draftee has shown many great signs of what’s to come. Currently, 3-0, recording his first career shutout against the Utica Comets, he holds a .964 save percentage (SV%) and is tied for the second-most wins in the American Hockey League (AHL), behind Calgary Wranglers Devin Cooley.

Akhtyamov is an athletic, aggressive goaltender who stays active in his crease. His speed and ability to make quick reaction saves help him compensate for some positional challenges that many young goaltenders face. He moves well while covering the lower part of the net, but at times, he allows his hands to drop too far when in the butterfly position. This makes him vulnerable to shots aimed over his glove and blocker. This shows the excellence of the Maple Leafs’ scouting and development team in seeing what a player can bring to the team later in the drafts.

How Goaltending Hasn’t Been in Their Favour

The Maple Leafs are in a prime position to win the Stanley Cup, with key players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander reaching their prime. While they excel in the regular season, success hinges on their playoff performance and goaltending. It’s crucial to play smart in front of the goaltender and limit turnovers, shots, and dangerous opportunities, but there are moments when a crucial save is needed. Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs have often fallen short in those big moments.

Related: Mulling the Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll Might Be An Expendable Piece

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s overtime goal in Game 6 during Round 1 of the 2021 Playoffs. Nick Paul’s both goals in Game 7 during the 2022 Playoffs. David Pastrnak just last season, Round 1, Game 7 overtime. These were crucial moments where the offence needed to do more to put them in the lead, but a vital save from their goaltender could have been a significant turning point for them and kept them alive and fighting.

It may be early in the season, but reliable goaltending is crucial for management and fans as they approach the trade deadline and playoffs. It alleviates one area of concern, allowing the team to focus on improving other aspects of the roster. The Maple Leafs are tight on salary cap space, so having their goaltending options earning less than $3 million while performing well is a significant advantage.

Been a Long Time for Times Like These

The Maple Leafs have faced challenges with their goaltending, especially compared to other playoff teams. They have encountered elite goaltenders such as Andrei Vasilevskiy, Carey Price, and Sergei Bobrovsky. With their limited cap space, they have worked to acquire the best possible goaltenders they could, players like Jack Campbell, Ilya Samsonov, Frederik Andersen, and Martin Jones, which haven’t been enough. Though to start the 2024-25 NHL season, these prayers seem to have been answered and will play a crucial role in this season and future ones as long as these players are under contract.

Stolarz has looked like an offseason steal after leaving the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers, currently with a 3-2 record and a .938 SV%, which is fourth best among goaltenders who have a minimum of five starts, and a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.83 which is also fourth best. Woll hasn’t played a game yet because he is on the IR, but he has shown what he can bring to the team when he is healthy. His return will force Hildeby back to the Marlies, but now, having the luxury to call him, Akhtyamov and even Murray up if needed is something the Maple Leafs haven’t had in a long time.

The Maple Leafs and Marlies are off to a great start to the season. Their players are scoring, and their special teams have been solid, but what has really shined has been their goaltending. It has been a major deterrent to their playoff success, but the start of this season shows that we could be in for a great goaltending season with the Maple Leafs’ recent additions and performances from young players.