Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flames – 12/21/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (12-19-2) at FLAMES (15-11-7)
4 p.m. ET; SN1, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
Jones, who has missed 16 games because of a right foot injury sustained Nov. 14, “should be good to go but we’ll see [Saturday],” Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said Friday. … Murphy did not practice Friday because of maintenance but is expected to play. … Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 12. … The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Mrazek, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday, could start for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. … Wolf is likely to start for Calgary.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Status report
Lomberg and Pospisil did not practice Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play.
