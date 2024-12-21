Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flames – 12/21/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (12-19-2) at FLAMES (15-11-7)

4 p.m. ET; SN1, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Jones, who has missed 16 games because of a right foot injury sustained Nov. 14, “should be good to go but we’ll see [Saturday],” Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said Friday. … Murphy did not practice Friday because of maintenance but is expected to play. … Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 12. … The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Mrazek, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday, could start for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. … Wolf is likely to start for Calgary.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Status report

Lomberg and Pospisil did not practice Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play.

