Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Predators – 12/21/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (19-9-4) at PREDATORS (9-17-7)
1:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
The Kings played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. They did not practice Friday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Jeremy Lauzon — Justin Barron
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Roman Josi (lower body)
Status report
Josi participated in an optional practice Friday. The defenseman has missed the past four games.
