Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Predators – 12/21/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (19-9-4) at PREDATORS (9-17-7)

1:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

The Kings played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. They did not practice Friday.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Jeremy Lauzon — Justin Barron

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Roman Josi (lower body)

Status report

Josi participated in an optional practice Friday. The defenseman has missed the past four games.

Latest for THW: