Montreal Acquires Carrier From Predators for Barron

The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their blue line by acquiring defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Justin Barron.

Carrier, a Quebec City native, now gets the opportunity to play for his childhood team. Known for his defensive reliability and steady play, Carrier has been a consistent performer throughout his time with the Predators. Last season, he tallied 23 points (4 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games while taking on significant minutes against tough competition.

The addition of Carrier provides the Canadiens with another right-handed defenseman, bringing better balance to their blue line. His ability to transition the puck efficiently should mesh well with the team’s young, dynamic forwards. Carrier’s style of play makes him a natural fit for head coach Martin St. Louis’ system, and he should slot seamlessly into Montreal’s defensive corps.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other side of the deal, the Predators acquire 22-year-old Justin Barron, a defenseman with considerable upside. While Barron has struggled to find his footing early in his career, Nashville’s development environment could help him unlock his potential. With the Predators undergoing a retool, Barron will likely have more opportunities to log more minutes and establish himself as a key piece of their future.

This move could be the first of several for the Predators as GM Barry Trotz looks to reshape the roster and push for playoff contention. Expect more activity out of Nashville in the coming weeks.