Grading the Kraken’s Trade for Kaapo Kakko

Amid the New York Rangers’ struggles (3-11-0 in their last 14 games), 23-year-old winger Kaapo Kakko made his frustrations known. He found himself as a healthy scratch in a constantly juggling lineup—changes needed to be made and he found himself on the short end of the stick. With his comments toward this decision still fresh, the 2019 second-overall pick was sent to the Seattle Kraken. Defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 sixth-round pick went the other way.

The name value here is on Seattle’s side, as they have received one of the most exciting prospects in recent memory. As proven in the past, it isn’t impossible to unlock a player’s potential with a little change of scenery. But Kakko wasn’t sold for a bag of pucks. Both sides made an interesting decision, so let’s examine what the trade means and give each team a grade.

Kraken Bet on Kakko’s Upside

Kakko is no longer the teenage draft prospect who made a men’s league seem as if it were no big deal. However, that doesn’t mean this isn’t a high-upside play for Seattle. He still shows flashes of a talented offensive player, exemplified by some of his 5-on-5 scoring rates this season. Among skaters with at least 200 minutes of ice time, he is 19th in primary assists scored per 60 minutes (1.17). Even if that stat is cherry-picked slightly, production is production—it’s nothing to scoff at.

Now in a right-wing group with plenty of room to move up in the lineup, he could get an opportunity that was pretty rare in New York. Of course, it’s not as though the Rangers never tried Kakko on their top line, but he could get more consistent chances to impress. In a new system and environment and with new teammates, he could start producing at a higher level.

Kaapo Kakko, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound left-shot winger (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The benefit here for the Kraken is that they gave up assets of little value in exchange for a need: scoring. Since last season, they have been the fourth-worst team in both expected and actual goals scored per 60 minutes. The 2024-25 campaign has been a bit better for them in this department, operating at 27th and 20th in the NHL respectively, but more offense will be needed to put this team in the playoff conversation. The Western Conference is a dogfight—they find themselves four points out of a postseason spot (15-16-2 record).

Parting ways with their sixth-ranked defenseman in average ice time and a couple of inconsequential draft picks is a pretty small price to pay for a hopeful top-six winger. Kakko can add a new element to their lineup, and he is sure to be put in more high-leverage situations than he was with New York this season. He was only 10th in ice time among Ranger forwards in one-goal games.

Another element of this trade comes with Kakko’s contract. He signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in the 2024 offseason, essentially as a prove-it contract to see if he was worth keeping long-term. New York balked at this, clearly, but it may be an avenue for the Kraken. Seeing as they have this option if they want it, that’s a plus for Seattle. They did some fine work in this deal.

Grade: A-minus

Rangers Get Much-Needed Depth Piece for Defense, Welcome a New Era

Unless they masterfully hit on the draft picks they got (which are likely just trade bait anyway), it’s hard to see a world where the Rangers “fleece” the Kraken here. That said, they didn’t do so badly themselves. With Kakko gone, a player who they invested a lot of time and effort into, it’s a new era in the Big Apple.

The real meat here—if you can call it that—comes with Borgen. Other than 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, the Rangers have zero defensemen on their roster with an expected and actual goal share above 50 percent at 5-on-5. Meaning, the team is getting outplayed and outscored in most of their minutes. The back end in New York has been very underwhelming this season, so a change was definitely needed.

Borgen, although a depth defender, is at the very least another body for head coach Peter Laviolette to try out. The creator of All Three Zones, Corey Sznajder, tracked quite a few of Borgen’s minutes to outline his strengths and weaknesses. As Sznajder notes, the defender has botched more puck retrievals than normal this season.

A depth defenseman can’t get too much hype, especially since he’s on an expiring contract that will make him an unrestricted free agent if not renewed, but Borgen could be a good under-the-radar add. He won’t change the game in New York, but his 6-foot-3, 204-pound frame should be appreciated come playoff time.

Well, that is if the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners even make it. At 15-15-1, they need a spark to change the trajectory of their season. While Borgen probably won’t be that, he could be the first step toward fixing an objectively flawed team. Baby steps, everyone.

Grade: C-plus

