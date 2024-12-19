Projected Lineups for Kings vs Flyers – 12/19/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (18-9-4) at FLYERS (14-14-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
The Kings likely will use the same lineup from their 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Kuemper is expected to start for the third straight game.
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Joel Farabee
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Ryan Poehling — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not have a morning skate after after losing 6-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Kolosov is expected to start after Ersson made 18 saves against the Red Wings.
