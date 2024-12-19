Projected Lineups for Kings vs Flyers – 12/19/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (18-9-4) at FLYERS (14-14-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

The Kings likely will use the same lineup from their 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Kuemper is expected to start for the third straight game.

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Joel Farabee

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Ryan Poehling — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not have a morning skate after after losing 6-4 at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Kolosov is expected to start after Ersson made 18 saves against the Red Wings.

