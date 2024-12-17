Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Penguins – 12/17/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (18-9-3) at PENGUINS (13-14-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
Los Angeles could continue its recent run of using 11 forwards and seven defensemen. If it returns to using 12 forwards, Lee could enter on the fourth line with Burroughs scratched. … Moore will miss a second straight game; the forward is day to day and has not been ruled out for the remaining three games of a road trip, Kings coach Jim Hiller said after practice Monday.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)
Status report
Pettersson, a defenseman, is week to week.
