Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Penguins – 12/17/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (18-9-3) at PENGUINS (13-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Samuel Helenius — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Los Angeles could continue its recent run of using 11 forwards and seven defensemen. If it returns to using 12 forwards, Lee could enter on the fourth line with Burroughs scratched. … Moore will miss a second straight game; the forward is day to day and has not been ruled out for the remaining three games of a road trip, Kings coach Jim Hiller said after practice Monday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)

Status report

Pettersson, a defenseman, is week to week.

