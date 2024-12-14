Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Senators – 12/14/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (13-14-4) at SENATORS (14-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Matt Grzelcyk
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea
Injured: None
Status report
- The Penguins held an optional morning skate. They will dress the same lineup that won 9-2 against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
- The Senators did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 victory at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. … Neither Zub, a defenseman, nor Perron, a forward, have resumed skating since each was injured Nov. 23.
