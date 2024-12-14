Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Senators – 12/14/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (13-14-4) at SENATORS (14-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Matt Grzelcyk

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate. They will dress the same lineup that won 9-2 against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

More from THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 victory at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. … Neither Zub, a defenseman, nor Perron, a forward, have resumed skating since each was injured Nov. 23.

More from THW: