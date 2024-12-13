Projected Lineups for Senators vs Hurricanes – 12/13/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (13-13-2) at HURRICANES (18-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
- Reinhardt, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to be in the lineup.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Status report
- Martinook left the morning skate with an injury, but Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour believes he will play. … The Hurricanes recalled Jost from Chicago of the AHL on Wednesday. He will replace Drury, who had hand surgery on Wednesday for a broken thumb suffered in Carolina’s 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
