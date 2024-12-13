Projected Lineups for Senators vs Hurricanes – 12/13/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (13-13-2) at HURRICANES (18-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

Reinhardt, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to be in the lineup.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Status report

Martinook left the morning skate with an injury, but Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour believes he will play. … The Hurricanes recalled Jost from Chicago of the AHL on Wednesday. He will replace Drury, who had hand surgery on Wednesday for a broken thumb suffered in Carolina’s 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

