Hurricanes Turn to Kotkaniemi to Solve Second-Line Puzzle With Drury Out

On Tuesday night, the Carolina Hurricanes rallied in the third period, with all three goals coming from defensemen, to secure their 18th win of the season. However, the victory came at a cost, as top faceoff center Jack Drury—who ranks 21st in the NHL with a 56.4% faceoff win percentage—sustained a thumb injury that will require surgery. Drury’s absence presents a significant opportunity—not only for recent call-up Tyson Jost but, more importantly, for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who will have another chance to establish himself as the second-line center after being shuffled throughout the lineup this season.

Kotkaniemi Steps Up after Drury Injury

Drury sustained the thumb injury blocking a shot in the first period of Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks. The 24-year-old attempted to return but managed only one shift before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Known for his versatility, Drury has been a reliable depth player for the Hurricanes, contributing in all situations, including the penalty kill, power play, and as a dependable faceoff specialist in crucial moments.

In Tuesday’s game, Kotkaniemi stepped up when Drury went down early, logging just under 16 minutes of ice time. He finished the game with two hits and even drew a penalty.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“He was good,” head coach Rod Brind’Amour said of Kotkaniemi after the game. “He stepped up, and I thought he had a really good game.”

Hurricanes’ Second Line Center Issues

The second-line center position for the Hurricanes has been a lingering issue—like a flat tire patched with a plug that never quite fixes the problem. Since the departure of Vincent Trocheck via free agency, the team has been searching for a true second-line center. Kotkaniemi began the season in that role, but was later replaced by Drury, with neither player fully locking down the position.

At 24 years old, Kotkaniemi has shown flashes of potential in a larger role, showcasing a great shot that he doesn’t use often enough and strong vision on the ice. However, there have also been stretches where his play has been inconsistent. Last season, the Finnish forward started strong, recording 15 points in the team’s first 21 games and earning recognition as one of their more noticeable players. Unfortunately, his performance declined in the second half of the season, leading to him being a healthy scratch for several games and watching from the press box.

Once again, Kotkaniemi finds himself with an opportunity to prove why he was selected third overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, behind only Andrei Svechnikov and Rasmus Dahlin. He is also earning a $4.82 million salary this season, which adds extra weight to his performance. Based on Thursday’s practice, Kotkaniemi will center a line with Eric Robinson and Martin Necas, a trio that had success earlier in the season, generating offense at a high rate.

Through 28 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered four goals and 10 assists, averaging just 13:29 of ice time per game. With Drury now out “indefinitely,” all eyes will be on Kotkaniemi to step up. After being left off Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Team, the 2018 third-overall pick will likely play with a chip on his shoulder, eager to prove his worth and seize this latest opportunity.

Jost Enters the Lineup

Jost, called up from the American Hockey League for the second time this season, will center the fourth line alongside William Carrier and Jackson Blake. The 26-year-old has scored one goal in seven NHL appearances this season and tallied four goals and five assists in the AHL. Jost signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes during the offseason and will aim to solidify his role as a reliable depth forward for Carolina.